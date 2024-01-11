Final Season Trailer for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Out; David Gordon Green Exits 'The Exorcist: Deceiver'

As the curtain begins to fall, the final season trailer for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' has emerged, bringing Larry David back into our lives with his unique brand of humor. The trailer reveals David in his usual face-offs, this time with a fresh line-up of stars including Dan Levy, Sean Hayes, and Vince Vaughn. The 12th and final season, scheduled to premiere on Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. on HBO and Max, culminates with a series finale on April 7, marking the end of a beloved sitcom that has spanned over two decades.

'The Exorcist: Deceiver' Loses Director and Release Date

In another turn of events in the entertainment world, director David Gordon Green has bowed out of 'The Exorcist: Deceiver'. The sequel to the reboot that failed to win over critics and audiences alike has consequently been erased from Universal's release calendar. Green, who earned acclaim for his work on the final three 'Halloween' movies, was unable to duplicate that success with 'The Exorcist' reboot, which met with poor reviews and did not draw a substantial audience.

'Michael': A New Addition to Universal's Release Calendar

Replacing 'The Exorcist: Deceiver' on Universal's release schedule is 'Michael', a biopic offering an intimate glimpse into the life of pop icon Michael Jackson. Antoine Fuqua, known for his compelling storytelling and insightful directorial approach, has helmed this project. The film is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

David Gordon Green's Upcoming Ventures

Despite his departure from 'The Exorcist: Deceiver', Green's creative journey continues. He's currently embarking on a project titled 'Nutcrackers' with Ben Stiller and is also steering the fourth season of HBO's popular drama 'The Righteous Gemstones'. As these projects unfold, it's clear that Green's talent remains undeterred by the setback with 'The Exorcist' reboot.

In the end, as 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' gears up to bid farewell and Universal's release calendar sees a notable shift, these developments signify the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment. Whether it's the end of an era with Larry David's sitcom or the anticipation of a new biopic, the industry continues to keep audiences on their toes, eagerly awaiting what's next.