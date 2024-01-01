en English
Arts & Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Revisiting Aerith’s Fate

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Revisiting Aerith's Fate

As Final Fantasy fans around the globe brace themselves for the second installment of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a major question looms overhead: Will Aerith survive? This question echoes the emotional turmoil stirred by the original Final Fantasy VII, where Aerith’s death at the Forgotten Capital became an iconic and unalterable event. This narrative cornerstone has been subject to countless urban legends about the possibility of Aerith’s revival, all proven false.

Whispers of Change

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth introduces a narrative twist in the form of ‘Whispers’, ghost-like entities that suggest deviation from the canonical storyline. A recent trailer hinted at Aerith’s presence among these Whispers, fanning the flames of speculation. Will Aerith’s fate diverge from the original path? The answer lies within reach at the Forgotten Capital, the destination for the game’s upcoming journey.

A Fresh Take on Heartbreak

Game director Naoki Hamaguchi and creative director Tetsuya Nomura have remained tight-lipped about specific plot details, but they have emphasized the preservation of the theme of loss. They aim to evoke an emotional experience grounded in the harsh realities of finality. Nomura reiterates that this principle extends to characters who die, reinforcing the original’s portrayal of the permanence of loss.

Rebirth and Remembrance

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth promises to deliver a new emotional journey for veteran fans and newcomers alike, while honoring the original’s narrative. The game is set to release on February 29 for PlayStation 5, marking a new chapter in the saga of Aerith’s destiny.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

