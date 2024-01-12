Final Fantasy 17: Naoki Yoshida Advocates for New Director and Fresh Perspectives

Naoki Yoshida, the luminary behind Final Fantasy 14 and 16 at Square Enix, has articulated his vision for the next installment of the celebrated franchise, Final Fantasy 17, in a recent episode of the Game Maker’s Notebook podcast. Yoshida suggested that the reins of this forthcoming game need to be handed over to a fresh director in order to manifest innovative challenges and resonate with modern sensibilities.

Emphasizing Innovation

Yoshida emphasized the significance of innovation within the Final Fantasy series, underlining that each game aspires to transcend its predecessors in terms of player enjoyment and engagement. The game could either continue to experiment with action-oriented gameplay or perhaps return to the nostalgic charm of classic turn-based, pixel art styles.

Reflecting on Final Fantasy 16

As the developer delved into the development of Final Fantasy 16, he acknowledged the weight of expectation to deliver a game that not only lived up to the series’ reputation, but also addressed criticisms of the previous entry. The game’s central theme pivots around hope and the inherent greatness of humanity, adopting a mature tone to lend credibility to the world’s optimistic facets.

‘Mega Kaiju Battles’

Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida commended the inclusion of Eikon battles in Final Fantasy 16, likening them to ‘mega kaiju battles’, which added an epic scale to the gameplay. This, combined with the game’s emphasis on storytelling and emotion, has set a high bar for future installments in the series.

Lastly, Yoshida revealed that Square Enix’s team CBU 3 is currently committed to the creation of story-driven DLC for Final Fantasy 16, with ‘Echoes of the Fallen’ being the inaugural part of this new venture.