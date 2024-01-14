Final Curtain Call for ‘The Meeting’ at Caribbean Community Theater

The Caribbean Community Theater in St. Croix prepares for the final curtain call of Jeff Stetson’s play, “The Meeting,” directed by Lionel Downer. The production, which has deeply moved audiences, features notable characters like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, brought to life by Justin Smith and Robert L. Reffell, respectively. Anticipation and nostalgia fill the air as the theater gears up for the closing act on Sunday’s matinee.

A Labor of Love

Described as a labor of love by director Lionel Downer, “The Meeting” is expected to leave a lasting impression on the community. This play marks an important milestone for the local cultural scene, embodying the Caribbean Community Theater’s tradition of vivid storytelling that stirs emotions and provokes thought.

Impacting the Community

As the final performance draws near, the community is encouraged to witness this poignant ode to creativity and community power. The Caribbean Community Theater has always been a place that breathes life into stories and emotions, and “The Meeting” is no exception. The production resonates with the enduring charm of the stage, highlighting the dedication and passion of the cast and crew.

A Farewell to “The Meeting”

The last show of “The Meeting” is set to be a rich, immersive experience, promising to leave the audience with a blend of nostalgia and appreciation for the compelling narrative the play presents. As the theater community in St. Croix prepares to bid farewell, the anticipation for the final performance underscores the lasting impact of this production.