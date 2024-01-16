FilmNation Entertainment and Bleecker Street to Release 'Treasure' Globally

FilmNation Entertainment and Bleecker Street have joined their forces to announce the global release of 'Treasure,' a film that will be unveiled to the world at the Berlin Film Festival. 'Treasure,' previously christened as 'Iron Box,' boasts a star cast comprising Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry. The film draws its narrative from Lily Brett's bestselling autobiographical novel 'Too Many Men.'

A Glimpse into 'Treasure'

Helmed by Julia von Heinz, the film is the third and final installment in her 'Aftermath Trilogy,' a series that throws light on the repercussions of Germany's Nazi history. 'Treasure' is a poignant journey through time, set in the backdrop of 1990s Poland. The storyline follows an American music journalist and her Holocaust survivor father as they embark on a journey to his homeland.

The Blend of Emotions and Humor

'Treasure' promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions interspersed with humor, as it delves into the theme of a culture clash and the profound journey of reconnecting with family and history. Apart from Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry, the film features Zbigniew Zamachowski. The production of the movie is carried out by Seven Elephants and Good Things Going, with executive producers from FilmNation Entertainment and Bleecker Street. FilmNation will also oversee international sales.

Upcoming Ventures

On a related note, both FilmNation and Bleecker Street have exciting projects in the pipeline. FilmNation is set to release films through Apple Original Films and Neon in North America, while Bleecker Street is all geared up for the acquisition of new titles slated to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.