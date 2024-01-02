en English
Arts & Entertainment

Filmmaking Giants Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman Back New Talents

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Filmmaking Giants Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman Back New Talents

Renowned filmmakers Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman are making waves in the film industry with their unique approach to investing in emerging talents. Known for their high-budget blockbusters like ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Glass Onion,’ they have chosen to put their resources and expertise behind fresh talents, fostering a new generation of creative minds through their production company, T-Street.

Supporting New Talents

Despite their own success with large-scale productions, Johnson and Bergman have made a conscious effort to support the directorial debuts of promising filmmakers like Chloe Domont and Cord Jefferson. Their commitment to nurturing these talents has not gone unnoticed, with the works of Domont and Jefferson earning accolades in the festival circuit, signaling a bright future for these emerging artists.

A Glimpse into the Future of Film

In a recent interview with The Times, Johnson and Bergman offered their insights on the evolving landscape of the film industry. Bergman noted the changes in studios’ financing strategies, emphasizing the growing demand for content from both studios and streaming platforms. However, he argued that the focus has shifted from quantity to quality, with room still existing for mid-budget films to thrive amidst the industry’s rapid evolution.

Connect and Succeed

Johnson echoed Bergman’s sentiments, asserting that films of all budget scales can find success if they resonate with their audience. The unpredictability of a film’s success, irrespective of its budget, presents a level playing field for filmmakers of all calibres. Both Johnson and Bergman expressed optimism for the future of diverse budget ranges in the industry. They warned against a shift towards big-budget franchises only, cautioning that such a move would stifle creativity and diversity in filmmaking.

Arts & Entertainment Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

