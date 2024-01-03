Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan Opens up about His Tough 2023 and the Pillars of His Strength

2023 was a trying year for renowned filmmaker and producer, Vignesh Shivan, but the relentless support from his family and close friends carried him through. In a rare, heartfelt Instagram post, Shivan expressed his deep gratitude towards his wife Nayanthara, their children, and a few key individuals who’ve been his pillars of strength during the challenging times.

Family: The ‘Default Music’ of His Life

In his note, Shivan brought to light the warmth and laughter his children brought into their home, referring to it as the ‘default music’ of his life. Amidst the chaos, this harmonious symphony served as a constant source of energy for Shivan, motivating him to pursue his ambitious goals. He thanked his wife, Nayanthara, for standing by his side, providing him with the strength and positivity needed to navigate through the year.

Gratitude Towards Friends and Colleagues

Extending his thanks beyond family, Shivan also acknowledged the support of his friends and colleagues. He thanked Pradeep Ranganatha and Nelson DilipKumar for standing by him through thick and thin. A special mention was made to music composer Anirudh Ravichander for crafting the song ‘Rathamaarey’ for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Jailer’. Shivan claimed it to be the best thing that happened to him in 2023.

Professional Setbacks and New Beginnings

The past year was not smooth sailing for Shivan professionally. His much-anticipated project, tentatively titled AK62, with actor Ajith Kumar, was canceled for unspecified reasons, adding to his distress. Undeterred, Shivan is currently channeling his energy into his next movie, ‘Love Insurance Corporation’ (LIC), which stars his friend Pradeep Ranganatha. Shivan’s resilience in the face of adversity and his gratitude for his support system paint an inspiring picture, reminding us of the strength of human spirit.