en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan Opens up about His Tough 2023 and the Pillars of His Strength

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan Opens up about His Tough 2023 and the Pillars of His Strength

2023 was a trying year for renowned filmmaker and producer, Vignesh Shivan, but the relentless support from his family and close friends carried him through. In a rare, heartfelt Instagram post, Shivan expressed his deep gratitude towards his wife Nayanthara, their children, and a few key individuals who’ve been his pillars of strength during the challenging times.

Family: The ‘Default Music’ of His Life

In his note, Shivan brought to light the warmth and laughter his children brought into their home, referring to it as the ‘default music’ of his life. Amidst the chaos, this harmonious symphony served as a constant source of energy for Shivan, motivating him to pursue his ambitious goals. He thanked his wife, Nayanthara, for standing by his side, providing him with the strength and positivity needed to navigate through the year.

Gratitude Towards Friends and Colleagues

Extending his thanks beyond family, Shivan also acknowledged the support of his friends and colleagues. He thanked Pradeep Ranganatha and Nelson DilipKumar for standing by him through thick and thin. A special mention was made to music composer Anirudh Ravichander for crafting the song ‘Rathamaarey’ for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Jailer’. Shivan claimed it to be the best thing that happened to him in 2023.

Professional Setbacks and New Beginnings

The past year was not smooth sailing for Shivan professionally. His much-anticipated project, tentatively titled AK62, with actor Ajith Kumar, was canceled for unspecified reasons, adding to his distress. Undeterred, Shivan is currently channeling his energy into his next movie, ‘Love Insurance Corporation’ (LIC), which stars his friend Pradeep Ranganatha. Shivan’s resilience in the face of adversity and his gratitude for his support system paint an inspiring picture, reminding us of the strength of human spirit.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Off the Stage': An Emotional Journey of a Former Yueju Opera Actress

By BNN Correspondents

'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles

By BNN Correspondents

AJR Announces 'The Maybe Man Tour' 2024: First-Ever Arena Show at Chase Center

By BNN Correspondents

Glastonbury Festival Founder Michael Eavis Knighted for Contributions to Music and Charity

By Wojciech Zylm

Women Rock! Day: Celebrating the Female Titans of the Rock Genre ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Women Rock! Day: Celebrating the Female Titans of the Rock Genre ...
heart comment 0
Alexander Torres: A Telenovela Star Breaking Barriers for the LGBTQ+ Community

By BNN Correspondents

Alexander Torres: A Telenovela Star Breaking Barriers for the LGBTQ+ Community
Summer Walker: The R&B Prodigy’s Career, Relationships, and Impact

By BNN Correspondents

Summer Walker: The R&B Prodigy's Career, Relationships, and Impact
Twinkle Vashisht Goes Public with Relationship, Shares Views on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Controversies

By BNN Correspondents

Twinkle Vashisht Goes Public with Relationship, Shares Views on 'Bigg Boss 17' Controversies
Cakeology 2024: Prachi Dhabal Deb to Enchant as Head Judge

By BNN Correspondents

Cakeology 2024: Prachi Dhabal Deb to Enchant as Head Judge
Latest Headlines
World News
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
22 seconds
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
23 seconds
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
26 seconds
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game
28 seconds
Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game
Beth Robinson: A Fitness Influencer's Battle with Body Image and Online Trolling
31 seconds
Beth Robinson: A Fitness Influencer's Battle with Body Image and Online Trolling
West Side Pirates Face Decisive Defeat Against North Fremont Huskies
47 seconds
West Side Pirates Face Decisive Defeat Against North Fremont Huskies
'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles
51 seconds
'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles
Real Sociedad and Alaves Battle to a Draw in La Liga Thriller
2 mins
Real Sociedad and Alaves Battle to a Draw in La Liga Thriller
PM Modi Kickstarts a Series of Nationwide Development Projects
2 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts a Series of Nationwide Development Projects
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
8 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
38 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app