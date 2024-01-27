Filmmaker Binyam Berhane Files $2 Million Lawsuit Against 'Madame Luna' Producers

Swedish-Eritrean filmmaker Binyam Berhane is seeking a resolution in a $2 million lawsuit against the producers of the film 'Madame Luna', set to premiere at the Rotterdam Film Festival. Berhane asserts that his original story and research, presented to lead producer David Herdies of Momento Film in 2013, were utilized without his consent.

The Lawsuit and Accusations

The lawsuit, lodged in L.A. County Superior Court, targets Momento Film, the Luxembourg-based Hercules Film Fund, and Los Angeles-based Rhea Films. Berhane's attorney, Scott Humphrey, alleges that option agreements were prepared but never respected, and the film was finalized with other collaborators, encroaching on Berhane's legal rights.

Deeper Implications and Responses

Berhane also claims that his name and likeness were exploited without permission to lend credibility to the production due to his direct Eritrean lineage. He finds this ironic given the film's focus on the exploitation of individuals of African descent. Momento Film responded to the allegations with regret, without providing specific details due to the ongoing lawsuit. They expressed sorrow over the potential of the litigation to tarnish the film's message.

Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films issued a joint statement indicating they had no contractual ties with Berhane, were not yet served with the lawsuit, and hoped for a swift resolution without detracting from the creative work of the filmmakers.

What's Next for 'Madame Luna'

Following its premiere, 'Madame Luna' is scheduled to be shown at the Göteborg Film Festival. With the pending lawsuit, the film's future trajectory and the resolution of the legal battle remain to be seen.