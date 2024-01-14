Filming for ‘Last King of The Cross’ Season 2 Underway in Sydney

‘Last King of The Cross,’ the acclaimed television series inspired by the life of Sydney’s nightclub tycoon, John Ibrahim, has commenced production for its highly-anticipated second season. As the city’s underbelly comes alive once more, the series continues to delve into the complex dynamics of power, ambition, and crime within the city’s nocturnal industry.

Returning to the Underworld

Following the first season’s resounding success, the renewal signifies the industry’s confidence in the show’s gripping narrative and its ability to resonate with viewers. The series provides a compelling glimpse into the murky world of Sydney’s nightlife, expertly blending fact with fiction, and sating audience’s appetite for well-crafted narratives.

Boosting Local Economy

With filming taking place in various locations across Sydney, ‘Last King of The Cross’ is not only a narrative triumph but also an economic one. By employing local talent and utilizing Sydney’s unique landscape as a backdrop for its gritty story, the production contributes significantly to the local economy, further underscoring its value beyond mere entertainment.

Anticipated Second Season

The upcoming season of ‘Last King of The Cross’ promises to delve deeper into the complex family dynamics and power struggles that made the first season a hit. With Paramount+ confirming the news and returning cast members reprising their roles, the anticipation for the new season is palpable. The series’ popularity in overseas territories is also a testament to the universal appeal of its themes and storytelling prowess.