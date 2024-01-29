Filmfare Awards 2024: '12th Fail' Wins Big, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Take Top Honors

The 69th Filmfare Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the Indian cinema calendar, took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, marking another year of cinematic triumphs and tributes. The gala was a celebration of the diversity and creativity that define the contemporary Indian film industry, with '12th Fail' and its creator, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, standing out as the night's biggest winners.

Big Winners of the Night

The award for Best Film went to '12th Fail', marking a high point in filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's career as he also took home the Best Director award. The movie's compelling narrative and remarkable execution were praised, making it a well-deserving winner in a fiercely competitive category.

Lead acting honors were bestowed upon two of Bollywood's brightest stars. Ranbir Kapoor received the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in 'Animal', while Alia Bhatt was named Best Actress for her role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Both performances were hailed for their emotional depth and authenticity, further cementing their status in the industry.

Supporting Roles and Music Awards

In the supporting categories, Rani Mukerji and Shefali Shah shared the Best Supporting Actress award for their memorable performances in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' and 'Three Of Us', respectively. Vicky Kaushal was named Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'Dunki', showcasing his versatility and acting prowess.

The Best Lyrics honor went to Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song 'Tere Vaaste- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The Best Music Album was awarded to 'Animal', further contributing to its successful night. In the playback singing categories, Bhupinder Babbal and Shilpa Rao were honored for their songs in 'Animal' and 'Pathaan', respectively.

A Celebration of Indian Cinema

The 69th Filmfare Awards was more than a ceremony; it was a celebration of the evolving narrative of Indian cinema. The range of talent recognized illustrates the diverse storytelling and performances that define the contemporary Indian film industry.