en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Film Studios Downplay Musical Aspect in Marketing: A Shift in Strategy or Audience Preference?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Film Studios Downplay Musical Aspect in Marketing: A Shift in Strategy or Audience Preference?

In an unexpected twist, recent trends in film marketing are reflecting a certain hesitancy among studios to promote their movies as musicals. The marketing strategies for films such as “Mean Girls,” “Wonka,” and “The Color Purple” have notably downplayed the musical aspect of these productions. The article explores this phenomenon, considering whether this could be due to concerns over the commercial viability of movie musicals or shifting audience preferences.

Downplaying the Musical Aspect

The musical adaptation of the 2004 film “Mean Girls,” inspired by the 2002 non-fiction book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” and turned into a Broadway musical in 2018, is a prime example of this trend. While the theatrical nature of the film is evident, trailers for “Mean Girls” have largely omitted any original music. Instead, they have featured popular songs such as Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back!” and a new song by Megan Thee Stallion and Renée Rapp, who stars as Regina George. This song, “Not My Fault,” appears over the movie’s credits rather than as part of the narrative.

Marketing Strategy or Audience Preference?

There seems to be a deliberate attempt to present these films as traditional non-musical movies. This could be an indication of studios’ concerns about the commercial potential of movie musicals or a reflection of audience preferences. For instance, there have been reports of audience members walking out early from screenings of the new ‘Mean Girls’ film, shocked by the unexpected musical aspect. These instances raise questions about whether current moviegoers are less inclined towards musicals.

Commercial Prospects

Despite the apparent reluctance to market the film as a musical, ‘Mean Girls’ has garnered mostly positive reviews and is projected to top the domestic box office in its opening weekend, with an estimated total gross of around $30 million. This suggests that, despite the marketing approach, musical films can still find commercial success and resonate with audiences. However, the cautious marketing approach indicates that studios may still be finding their footing in promoting musicals in a market that has recently seen box office flops like ‘West Side Story’ and ‘In the Heights.’

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Sets New Spotify Streaming Record
The Weeknd‘s chart-topping song ‘Blinding Lights’ has achieved a groundbreaking milestone on Spotify, crossing over 4 billion streams. This accomplishment has made it the most streamed song on the platform, surpassing the former record holder, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You.’ ‘Blinding Lights’ is one of two tracks by The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, that
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Sets New Spotify Streaming Record
True Detective Returns: A New Approach to Gritty Themes
13 mins ago
True Detective Returns: A New Approach to Gritty Themes
Cultural Performances Shine at the Prelude to the January 8th Statement Event
14 mins ago
Cultural Performances Shine at the Prelude to the January 8th Statement Event
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
7 mins ago
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
7 mins ago
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Stage is Set for an Epic Showdown
11 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Stage is Set for an Epic Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
37 seconds
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
2 mins
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
4 mins
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
6 mins
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
7 mins
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
8 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
9 mins
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app