Film Studios Downplay Musical Aspect in Marketing: A Shift in Strategy or Audience Preference?

In an unexpected twist, recent trends in film marketing are reflecting a certain hesitancy among studios to promote their movies as musicals. The marketing strategies for films such as “Mean Girls,” “Wonka,” and “The Color Purple” have notably downplayed the musical aspect of these productions. The article explores this phenomenon, considering whether this could be due to concerns over the commercial viability of movie musicals or shifting audience preferences.

Downplaying the Musical Aspect

The musical adaptation of the 2004 film “Mean Girls,” inspired by the 2002 non-fiction book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” and turned into a Broadway musical in 2018, is a prime example of this trend. While the theatrical nature of the film is evident, trailers for “Mean Girls” have largely omitted any original music. Instead, they have featured popular songs such as Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back!” and a new song by Megan Thee Stallion and Renée Rapp, who stars as Regina George. This song, “Not My Fault,” appears over the movie’s credits rather than as part of the narrative.

Marketing Strategy or Audience Preference?

There seems to be a deliberate attempt to present these films as traditional non-musical movies. This could be an indication of studios’ concerns about the commercial potential of movie musicals or a reflection of audience preferences. For instance, there have been reports of audience members walking out early from screenings of the new ‘Mean Girls’ film, shocked by the unexpected musical aspect. These instances raise questions about whether current moviegoers are less inclined towards musicals.

Commercial Prospects

Despite the apparent reluctance to market the film as a musical, ‘Mean Girls’ has garnered mostly positive reviews and is projected to top the domestic box office in its opening weekend, with an estimated total gross of around $30 million. This suggests that, despite the marketing approach, musical films can still find commercial success and resonate with audiences. However, the cautious marketing approach indicates that studios may still be finding their footing in promoting musicals in a market that has recently seen box office flops like ‘West Side Story’ and ‘In the Heights.’