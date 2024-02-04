Film 'Operation Valentine' Reveals New Song 'Rab Hain Gawah' and Updated Release Date

The anticipation for the forthcoming film 'Operation Valentine', starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, escalates with each new update. The latest revelation announces the release date of the film's second song, 'Rab Hain Gawah', set to enchant audiences this February 6. Manushi Chhillar, making her Telugu debut, shared a poster of the romantic track on her Instagram handle. The Telugu rendition of the song is titled 'Gaganaala'.
'Operation Valentine' Release Date Rescheduled
The release date of 'Operation Valentine' has witnessed a series of changes, with the latest announcement pushing the date to March 1, 2024, postponing it from the initially planned February 16. The initial release slot, set for December 2023, has been extended due to unforeseen delays in the completion of visual effects work.
Varun Tej Expresses Gratitude
Varun Tej, who embodies the role of an Air Force officer in the film, expressed his gratitude for the positive reception of the film's teaser. The actor took to social media to thank his fans and viewers for their overwhelming support.
'Operation Valentine' - A Tribute to Air Force Heroes
'Operation Valentine', directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, is an ode to the life and struggles of Air Force heroes, inspired by true events. The film aims to present audiences with a potent cinematic experience that showcases the valor and sacrifices of the Air Force. It is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual film, produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, and features Manushi Chhillar in a pivotal role as a Radar Officer.