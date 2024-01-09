en English
Film Luminaries Honored at Private Oscar Event

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
At a private, untelevised dinner held on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the film industry gathered to honor several of its prominent figures at an honorary Oscar event. Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the event recognized lifetime achievements and significant contributions to the industry. Among the notable honorees were Mel Brooks, Angela Bassett, and Carol Littleton, each receiving an honorary Oscar statuette.

A Night of Honoring Excellence

Mel Brooks, a distinguished entertainer who has achieved EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), was saluted for his illustrious 70-year career spanning various entertainment facets. Brooks’ contributions to the film industry are unparalleled, with his comedic genius leaving an indelible imprint on Hollywood.

Angela Bassett, an actress known for her powerful performances in films such as ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ was similarly honored. Her portrayal of complex characters and her dedication to her craft have earned her a special place in the annals of film history.

Posthumous Recognition and Humanitarian Award

Carol Littleton, revered for her editing work on iconic films such as ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,’ received her accolade posthumously. Her husband John Bailey, a former Academy president, accepted the honor on her behalf following her passing in November.

Moreover, Michelle Satter, a founder and director of the Sundance Institute’s artist programs, received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. This award, given to individuals in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry, recognized Satter’s exceptional work in supporting filmmakers.

Building up to the 96th Oscars

The event also underscored its importance as a campaign stop for awards hopefuls, with voting for the 96th Oscars imminent. The nominations are set to be announced on January 23, with the grand ceremony taking place on March 10. As the film industry continues to evolve, events like these remind us of the extraordinary talent and dedication that goes into creating the magic of cinema.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

