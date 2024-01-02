Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87

Herman (Hy) Levine, a titan of the film industry, has died at 87 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. His illustrious career spanning nearly half a century saw him work with luminary executives including Lew Wasserman, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Dick Cook, and left an indelible mark in the realm of film marketing.

Disney’s Golden Era

Levine’s tenure at Disney from 1986 to 1998 was a period of significant growth for the company. As the Vice President of co-op advertising, Levine was instrumental in the marketing of epoch-making films such as The Lion King, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, and Beaches. These successful film campaigns came during a renaissance period of Disney, following a previous era of reduced production.

Universal Journey

Prior to his successful run at Disney, Levine had a significant stint at Universal beginning in 1967. He left his imprint on the advertising strategies of timeless classics like The Sting, Airport, Earthquake, The Wiz, and Jaws. His expertise in advertising was crucial in launching effective campaigns across major publications and local newspapers, thereby significantly influencing the films’ opening weekend performances.

Legacy Beyond Cinema

Levine’s passion extended beyond his professional life. He was a devoted Brooklyn Dodgers fan, a dedicated basketball referee, a leader in his local B’nai B’rith chapter, and found solace in his Judaism. He leaves behind a family including his wife of 61 years, Ethel, sons Stuart and Mark, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and two older sisters. In his memory, donations can be made to Montgomery County hospice services in Maryland.

Levine’s legacy is not just the films he helped market but the era of cinema he helped shape. His relentless passion and foresight in advertising strategies transformed how films were marketed, making him a pivotal figure in the evolution of the film industry.