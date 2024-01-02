en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87

Herman (Hy) Levine, a titan of the film industry, has died at 87 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. His illustrious career spanning nearly half a century saw him work with luminary executives including Lew Wasserman, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Dick Cook, and left an indelible mark in the realm of film marketing.

Disney’s Golden Era

Levine’s tenure at Disney from 1986 to 1998 was a period of significant growth for the company. As the Vice President of co-op advertising, Levine was instrumental in the marketing of epoch-making films such as The Lion King, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, and Beaches. These successful film campaigns came during a renaissance period of Disney, following a previous era of reduced production.

Universal Journey

Prior to his successful run at Disney, Levine had a significant stint at Universal beginning in 1967. He left his imprint on the advertising strategies of timeless classics like The Sting, Airport, Earthquake, The Wiz, and Jaws. His expertise in advertising was crucial in launching effective campaigns across major publications and local newspapers, thereby significantly influencing the films’ opening weekend performances.

Legacy Beyond Cinema

Levine’s passion extended beyond his professional life. He was a devoted Brooklyn Dodgers fan, a dedicated basketball referee, a leader in his local B’nai B’rith chapter, and found solace in his Judaism. He leaves behind a family including his wife of 61 years, Ethel, sons Stuart and Mark, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and two older sisters. In his memory, donations can be made to Montgomery County hospice services in Maryland.

Levine’s legacy is not just the films he helped market but the era of cinema he helped shape. His relentless passion and foresight in advertising strategies transformed how films were marketed, making him a pivotal figure in the evolution of the film industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cuban Association of the Cinematographic Press Announces Best Films of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Starz's January 2024 Offerings: A Showcase of Diversity and Quality

By BNN Correspondents

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Reveal Challenging Shoot Conditions in Past Films

By BNN Correspondents

J.J. Abrams Curates Must-See Films for TCM's January 2024 Lineup

By BNN Correspondents

The Bay Area's Classical Music Scene in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Per ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 29 seconds
The Bay Area's Classical Music Scene in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Per ...
heart comment 0
Shower Scene to Spider Bite: Powell and Sweeney Recount Filming ‘Anyone But You’

By BNN Correspondents

Shower Scene to Spider Bite: Powell and Sweeney Recount Filming 'Anyone But You'
A Crescendo of Creativity: The Bay Area’s 2023 Classical Music Scene

By BNN Correspondents

A Crescendo of Creativity: The Bay Area's 2023 Classical Music Scene
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Directing Star Wars Rey Sequel: A New Era Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Directing Star Wars Rey Sequel: A New Era Begins
Reality Star Ramona Singer Under Fire for Controversial Instagram Post

By BNN Correspondents

Reality Star Ramona Singer Under Fire for Controversial Instagram Post
Latest Headlines
World News
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
14 seconds
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
19 seconds
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
21 seconds
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
26 seconds
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
32 seconds
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
36 seconds
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton
36 seconds
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton
Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns
38 seconds
Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns
FDA Approval Paves the Way for Glaukos's iDose Travoprost Intracameral Implant
51 seconds
FDA Approval Paves the Way for Glaukos's iDose Travoprost Intracameral Implant
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
10 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
13 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
46 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app