Film Harbour: A New Wave in Non-Fiction Cinema Launches with Berlin Premieres

In an exciting development for non-fiction cinema, the launch of a new world sales company, Film Harbour, has been announced. The brainchild of Liselot Verbrugge, former CEO of Deckert Distribution, Film Harbour is based in Amsterdam and will commence sales at the European Film Market (EFM). The company's debut includes two feature documentaries premiering at the Berlin Film Festival: Svitlana Lishchynska's "A Bit of a Stranger" and Costanza Quatriglio's "The Secret Drawer".

Delving Deep into Personal and Family Histories

The two documentaries offer a deep exploration of personal and familial histories. "A Bit of a Stranger", directed by Svitlana Lishchynska, is a poignant examination of her family's identity in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On the other hand, "The Secret Drawer" by Costanza Quatriglio offers a nuanced look at her father's legacy and Sicilian culture, as revealed through his comprehensive library and archives.

Collaborations and Co-productions

The two documentaries are the result of several collaborations and co-productions. "A Bit of a Stranger" is produced by Albatros Communicos Film and co-produced by ZDF/ARTE, Vilda Bomben Film, Film i Vast. "The Secret Drawer" is a production of Indyca, Luce Cinecitt, RAI Cinema, co-produced by Rough Cat, RSI Radiotelevisione Svizzera, and is backed by multiple Italian cultural institutions.

Film Harbour: A New Venture in Film Distribution

The inception of Film Harbour signals a new direction in the film distribution industry, particularly for non-fiction storytelling. The company's launch, coupled with the premiere of these two documentaries at the renowned Berlin Film Festival, indicates a promising future for Film Harbour and an invigorating shift in the world of non-fiction cinema.