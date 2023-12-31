en English
Arts & Entertainment

Filipino Celebrities Reflect on 2023 and Share Hopes for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:28 pm EST
Filipino Celebrities Reflect on 2023 and Share Hopes for 2024

As the year 2023 nears its end, a host of Filipino celebrities have taken a moment to reflect on the past twelve months, expressing gratitude for their blessings and hopes for the coming year. These stars, who have each left their unique imprint on the entertainment industry, share their thoughts and aspirations, painting a vivid portrait of resilience, gratitude, and ambition.

Vilma Santos: Gratitude and Concerns

Vilma Santos, a titan of the Filipino film industry, is grateful for the trust and confidence shown in her during the past year. Her comeback film, ‘When I Met You In Tokyo,’ has been a testament to her enduring charm and talent. Despite opting not to run for public office, Santos remains deeply concerned about the economy’s state and hopes for its recovery, a factor crucial to the revival of the film industry.

Dolly de Leon: Embracing New Beginnings

For Dolly de Leon, 2023 has been a year of personal discoveries and growth. She is looking forward to a fresh start in 2024, with a renewed focus on savoring her work and the moments that come with it.

Iza Calzado: Family Blessings

Iza Calzado, a first-time mom in 2023, expresses heartfelt gratitude for her daughter and the blessings of family. The joy of motherhood and the love of family have been her greatest gifts this year.

Dingdong Dantes: A Year of Success

For Dingdong Dantes, 2023 was his busiest year yet. He is grateful for the successful completion of his projects, including the MMFF film ‘Rewind’ and the TV show ‘Royal Blood,’ and his good health that allowed him to continue working tirelessly.

Juan Karlos Labajo: Honesty and Beauty in Life

Juan Karlos Labajo finds the beauty in life’s ups and downs and values the honesty of his family and friends. His reflection is a testament to his maturity and wisdom beyond his years.

Michelle Dee: Personal Growth and Advocacy

Michelle Dee, reflecting on her personal growth, has set her sights on using her platform to aid those on the autism spectrum. She eagerly looks forward to her upcoming projects in teleseryes and movies.

Paolo Contis: Gratitude Amid Challenges

Paolo Contis cherishes the blessings he has received and the professional recognition he has earned despite personal challenges. His journey is a powerful reminder of resilience and determination.

Christian Bables: Cherishing Loved Ones

Finally, Christian Bables is most grateful for the continued presence of his loved ones in his life and eagerly anticipates the potential opportunities in the coming year.

As 2023 winds down, these celebrities’ reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the power of gratitude, the joy of family, the courage in facing challenges, and the hope for a brighter 2024.

Arts & Entertainment Economy Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

