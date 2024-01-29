'Fighter' Tops Global Box Office; 'Oppenheimer' Leads Oscar Nominees in Overseas Gross

The world of cinema is currently in a state of balance, with established releases achieving new milestones and Hollywood anticipating forthcoming developments. The film Anyone But You is witnessing a surge in global interest, while recent Oscar nominees are experiencing a favorable hold in viewership numbers.

Indian Film 'Fighter' Tops Global Box Office

One of the most significant developments is the performance of the Indian movie Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film has skyrocketed to the top of the global weekend box office, earning a debut of $25.1M. The film's success is particularly remarkable in India, where it garnered approximately 120 crore ($14.4M), fortified by the Republic Day holiday. In IMAX, Fighter accumulated $1.4M globally across 150 screens in 15 markets, marking the fourth-largest IMAX debut for a local Indian title.

Existing Releases Reach New Milestones

Meanwhile, other films have also reached significant milestones. The Beekeeper crossed the $100M mark worldwide, Migration surpassed $200M, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom broke past $400M.

Searchlight's Poor Things expanded into new markets, and following its 11 Oscar nominations, earned $10M in 36 territories for a global total of $51.1M. Its international decline was minimal, with strong holds seen across several countries.

'Oppenheimer' Surpasses 'Jurassic World Dominion'

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which leads the Oscar nominations with 13, had a special re-release across over 2,700 overseas locations, including more than 1,000 IMAX theaters. The film added $348K on Saturday, bringing its total overseas gross to $627.3M and surpassing Jurassic World Dominion to become Universal's 8th highest-grossing international film. In IMAX, Oppenheimer has reached an estimated $187M globally.