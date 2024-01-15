en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Fighter’: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer’s Trailer Released

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
‘Fighter’: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer’s Trailer Released

The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming film ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring a star-studded cast comprising of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, has been released. The film’s plot revolves around a specialized team established to tackle escalating militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. ‘Fighter’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.

‘Fighter’: Aerial Action Drama

The movie is an aerial action drama that pays tribute to the unwavering spirit of the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. The trailer showcases intense aerial combat sequences and the elite Indian Air Force unit, the Air Dragons, responding to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

Unique Collaboration in ‘Fighter’

The film marks the inaugural collaboration between Bollywood A-listers, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. However, Deepika Padukone, the leading lady of the movie, will not be present for the trailer premiere. She posted on Instagram stories expressing her regret and potentially hinting at a bout of fever.

Authenticity in ‘Fighter’

Adding a touch of authenticity, a significant portion of ‘Fighter’ was filmed on real Indian air bases using genuine Sukhois, or Indian fighter jets. This attention to detail promises to deliver an action-packed spectacle to the audience, further heightening the anticipation for the film’s release.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
P K Veeramanidasan Conferred with Prestigious Harivarasanam Award
In a jubilant ceremony held at Sannidhanam, prominent Tamil playback singer P K Veeramanidasan was bestowed with the prestigious Harivarasanam award. The honor was conferred upon him on Monday by Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan. The accolade encompasses a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a citation. A Musical Maestro Honored With a profound catalog
P K Veeramanidasan Conferred with Prestigious Harivarasanam Award
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: From Jolie's Residence to Critics' Choice Awards Nomination
2 mins ago
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: From Jolie's Residence to Critics' Choice Awards Nomination
Doja Cat Teases 'Scarlet 2' Sequel and Addresses Unoriginality Claims
3 mins ago
Doja Cat Teases 'Scarlet 2' Sequel and Addresses Unoriginality Claims
Circular ArtSpace: A Unique Community Art Project in Bristol
2 mins ago
Circular ArtSpace: A Unique Community Art Project in Bristol
Coleen Nolan Defies Expectations with her First Solo Tour 'Naked'
2 mins ago
Coleen Nolan Defies Expectations with her First Solo Tour 'Naked'
The Witch and the Beast: Episode 2 Release Date Announced
2 mins ago
The Witch and the Beast: Episode 2 Release Date Announced
Latest Headlines
World News
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
41 seconds
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
1 min
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
1 min
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
2 mins
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
2 mins
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
2 mins
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
2 mins
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
3 mins
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
5 mins
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
27 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app