‘Fighter’: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer’s Trailer Released

The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming film ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring a star-studded cast comprising of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, has been released. The film’s plot revolves around a specialized team established to tackle escalating militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. ‘Fighter’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.

‘Fighter’: Aerial Action Drama

The movie is an aerial action drama that pays tribute to the unwavering spirit of the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. The trailer showcases intense aerial combat sequences and the elite Indian Air Force unit, the Air Dragons, responding to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

Unique Collaboration in ‘Fighter’

The film marks the inaugural collaboration between Bollywood A-listers, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. However, Deepika Padukone, the leading lady of the movie, will not be present for the trailer premiere. She posted on Instagram stories expressing her regret and potentially hinting at a bout of fever.

Authenticity in ‘Fighter’

Adding a touch of authenticity, a significant portion of ‘Fighter’ was filmed on real Indian air bases using genuine Sukhois, or Indian fighter jets. This attention to detail promises to deliver an action-packed spectacle to the audience, further heightening the anticipation for the film’s release.