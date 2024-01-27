Feud Intensifies Between Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj

Amid the pulsating rhythm of the music industry, a feud between rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj has taken center stage, escalating with the release of Megan's new song 'Hiss'. The track, laced with explosive verses, appears to aim jabs at Minaj, sparking off a social media fan war and drawing attention to sensitive issues such as sexual assault and criminal history.

A History of Musical Firepower

The tension between the two artists isn't new. It dates back to Minaj's release of 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze' last year and has since intensified. Their discord plays out not just through their music but also on the battleground of social media.

Biting Lyrics and Harsh Retorts

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hiss' contains lyrics seemingly directed at Minaj and her husband. In a countermove, Minaj responded on Instagram Live, previewing a song with verses apparently aimed at Megan Thee Stallion. The feud further escalated when Minaj made derogatory comments about Megan, leading to widespread criticism.

Unmasking the Drama

The feud also unearthed allegations of lying about a deceased mother, ghostwriting, and racist nicknames. Minaj's comments on a Stationhead channel broadcast added fuel to the fire. She criticized Megan for allowing various people to be 'thrown under the bus,' including Da Baby, Tory Lanez, and Megan's own family. Minaj also accused Megan of being desperate for attention and trying to ingratiate herself with Minaj's DJ and fans.