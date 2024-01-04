‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’: An Exploration of High Society Betrayal

The second season of the acclaimed anthology series, Feud, returns with a grand narrative, ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans‘. Known for dramatizing historical conflicts, the series is set to immerse its audience into the mid-20th century drama among New York City’s elite socialites, the Swans. The upcoming season promises a captivating exploration of the relationships, scandals, and high fashion that characterized the era.

Unfolding the Feud

The story centralizes around Truman Capote’s alleged betrayal of the Swans, a group of high-society women who graced the tabloids frequently, chiefly due to the writings of Capote. The narrative traces his banishment from the elite society and his consequent spiral into self-destruction, culminating in his untimely death in 1984. The gripping narrative is adapted from Laurence Leamer’s book, ‘Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era‘.

The Ensemble Cast

The series touts an impressive cast with Naomi Watts as Babe Paley, Diane Lane as Slim Keith, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, Demi Moore as Ann Woodward, and Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson. The role of Truman Capote is played by Tom Hollander. In addition, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, and Russell Tovey grace the screen in supporting roles. The star-studded cast promises to bring the drama, fashion, and history of the era to life.

Production and Premiere

Playwright Jon Robin Baitz penned the season, and Gus Van Sant, known for his distinctive visual style, directed the series. The official trailer, released on January 3rd, offers a glimpse into the lavish lifestyles of the socialites and their fury upon discovering Capote’s exploitation of their personal lives for his narratives. The anticipation for the series is high, with fans eager for the premiere on January 31 on FX, followed by streaming availability on Hulu. The limited series promises to unravel the intricate plot with weekly episodes, adding to the excitement.