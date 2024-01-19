Festival du Voyageur Brings Cultural Richness and Star-studded Lineup

The 55th annual Festival du Voyageur is poised to radiate the chilly atmosphere of Whittier Park and other venues in St. Boniface, Winnipeg, from February 16 to 25. This revered rendezvous, celebrating winter arts and culture, is set to reverberate with the talents of a diverse range of national and local artists, including over 150 francophone and anglophone musicians.

Stellar Lineup

Among the luminaries slated to ignite the festival stage is Somali-Canadian rapper K'naan, recognized worldwide for his hit 'Wavin' Flag'. Sharing the spotlight is the Ontario folk-rock band, the Strumbellas. Adding local flavor are Winnipeg's own the Lytics, Andrina Turenne, and Burnstick. The festival's lineup ensures a substantial representation of Indigenous artists with around 60% self-identifying as such.

Cultural Richness

Integrating new cultural activities into the festival, organizers have included hide workshops and a dedicated Indigenous art gallery. Moreover, a trilingual panel discussion is scheduled to commemorate Louis Riel Day, symbolizing the festival's commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and heritage. Festival executive director, Breanne Lavallée Heckert, emphasized the importance of sustaining the French language and safeguarding the Michif language.

Safety Measures and Ticketing

In response to an incident last year, the festival has fortified its safety measures across the grounds. Continuity in its strategy, the festival will maintain its timed ticketing system, providing various pricing tiers to accommodate different visitor needs. With the event just around the corner, the festival is still welcoming volunteers. Interested individuals can apply through the Festival du Voyageur's official website.