Fendi’s Tribute to Princess Anne: A Royal Fashion Homage in Milan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Fendi’s Tribute to Princess Anne: A Royal Fashion Homage in Milan

At the heart of Milan’s fashion scene, Fendi recently unveiled a collection that pays tribute to an unexpected but influential fashion icon: Princess Anne. A nod to the unique style of Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, the collection was a harmonious blend of the Princess’s equestrian influence and a contemporary touch, masterfully designed by Fendi’s creative director, Kim Jones.

Fendi’s Royal Homage

Princess Anne, an accomplished equestrian and philanthropist, has long been recognized for her practical and no-nonsense fashion sense, often described as ‘accidentally stylish.’ Jones, known for his design approach that frequently incorporates historical references and personal inspirations, captured this essence in the latest Fendi collection. The show not only presented a range of high fashion garments but also highlighted the cross-generational appeal of Princess Anne’s fashion influence.

The Princess Anne Collection: A Blend of Heritage and Modernity

The collection featured elements that resonated with Princess Anne’s style such as tailored riding jackets, tweed fabrics, and a color palette reflecting the countryside aesthetic. The line-up included twinsets, chunky tweed skirts, heritage fabric coats, and waxed jackets, perfectly encapsulating the Princess’s confidence, stoicism, and very British approach to dressing. The fusion of heritage and modernity in the collection was a testament to Fendi’s ability to reinterpret royal fashion for contemporary audiences.

A Testament to Princess Anne’s Enduring Fashion Legacy

The Fendi show in Milan was more than a fashion event; it was a celebration of Princess Anne’s enduring fashion legacy. It underscored the timeless appeal of her style, which has remained relevant and admired over the years. The tribute to Princess Anne by one of the world’s leading luxury fashion houses was an acknowledgment of her influence in the fashion world, reaffirming the enduring power of royal fashion.

