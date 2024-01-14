Femi Adekanye: A Journey into Acting and Views on the Industry

In a candid conversation, Femi Adekanye, a multifaceted actor, shares his intriguing journey into the world of acting, the challenges he has surmounted, and his insightful perspectives on the industry. Born with a passion for acting, Adekanye’s early involvement in church plays laid the foundation for a career that would see him grace both the silver screen and the stage.

The Formative Years

Adekanye’s love for performance was nurtured at an early age. His academic pursuit in Performing Arts further bolstered this passion, facilitating his seamless transition into movie and stage plays. His career took flight with his first movie role in ‘Okon Goes to School’ (2011), a production of the reputable Royal Arts Academy. His talent also lent itself well to commercials, with his first being for Globacom.

Overcoming Challenges

The journey wasn’t without its challenges. In the early years, Adekanye grappled with maintaining his physique and balancing his love for acting with his commitment to basketball. However, these adversities only served to fuel his determination, pushing him to excel in both arenas.

A Career on the Rise

Over the past two years, Adekanye has made significant strides in his career, featuring in a multitude of commercials, movies, and Netflix projects. His method of preparation for roles is unique. He leverages emotional recall, tapping into personal experiences to enhance his performances. But acting is not his only pursuit. Adekanye is also a model, a professional basketball player, and a civil servant at the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture.

Advocacy for Merit-Based Casting

Adekanye is outspoken about his advocacy for merit-based casting, emphasizing the importance of determination, dedication, and discipline for actors to thrive. He firmly opposes any form of conditions, especially sexual favors, attached to casting decisions. He envisions an industry characterized by healthy competition and mutual growth.

On Sex for Roles

Reflecting on the controversial issue of sex for roles, Adekanye believes it’s an individual’s choice and discipline that should dictate their career trajectory, not succumbing to such demands. He harbors hope for a paradigm shift in the industry, where talent becomes the sole criterion for employment, irrespective of gender.

The Joy of Versatility

At the heart of it all, Adekanye finds immense joy in the versatility acting offers him. The ability to embody various characters and bring them to life on screen and stage is a testament to his talent and commitment to his craft.