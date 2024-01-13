Federal Minister for Education Advocates for Greater Emphasis on Arts and Quality Education

In a significant move towards bolstering the educational and cultural landscape, Federal Minister for Education, Madad Ali Sindhi, inaugurated a Degree show at the National College of Arts (NCA) Liaquat Bagh. The event marked a critical juncture in the recognition and promotion of arts and culture in the country’s education system. During his address, Sindhi underscored the fundamental role of quality education as the cornerstone of a nation’s progress, signaling a renewed focus on the importance of education in Pakistan.

Revitalizing the Educational Framework

Sindhi’s address at the NCA Liaquat Bagh emphasized the urgent need to address the issue of children not attending classes—a predicament that threatens the future of the country. He expressed concern about the quality of education and the necessity to enhance it. Reinforcing his commitment to education, Sindhi proposed that future governments should allocate a dedicated five-year plan for the advancement of education, highlighting the importance of long-term strategic planning for national development.

Acknowledging the Role of Arts and Culture

The minister drew attention to the lack of emphasis on arts and culture in Pakistan’s educational system. He lamented the absence of arts universities in provinces and called for the establishment of arts and cultural institutions across the nation. He put forth a compelling case, citing the historical significance of art as illustrated by ancient sculptures at Moenjodaro. With this, Sindhi sought to underscore the critical role of arts and culture in the country’s heritage and the need for its preservation and promotion.

Advocacy for Music and Sports in Schools

In his speech, Sindhi advocated for the incorporation of music classes in the school curriculum, emphasizing the role of arts in fostering creativity and emotional development. He also stressed the importance of reviving physical education and sports in schools, recognizing their value in promoting fitness, team spirit, and overall personality development. The minister’s call for a holistic approach to education reflects a comprehensive vision for Pakistan’s educational system.

The inauguration of the painting exhibition by Sindhi was a symbolic gesture of the government’s support for the arts. It served as a beacon, illuminating the government’s commitment to enrich the educational landscape and pave the way for a more inclusive and culturally vibrant future.