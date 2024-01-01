en English
Arts & Entertainment

Faysal Quraishi Calls for Revival of Indian Film Screenings in Pakistan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Faysal Quraishi Calls for Revival of Indian Film Screenings in Pakistan

In a bold move, Faysal Quraishi, a leading figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has publicly voiced his support for the revival of Indian film screenings in Pakistan. His declaration, directed towards the rejuvenation of the local cinema exhibition sector, is rooted in the belief that the survival and growth of the Pakistani film industry are contingent on lifting the ban on showcasing Indian films.

A Plea for Revival

Quraishi, a respected actor and producer, expressed his views during an appearance on a local channel, his words later disseminated by the news agency PTI. He propounded the potential of the Pakistani entertainment sector to generate an annual income of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 million rupees if the prohibition on Indian films was lifted. His argument rests on the vast Pakistani audience’s palpable desire to watch Indian films, an appetite presently unsated due to the existing ban.

Disruption in the Entertainment Industry

Since 2019, Pakistani theaters have been barred from screening Indian films, a decision that has introduced a significant disruption in the entertainment industry. Despite this, Indian films remain accessible to Pakistani viewers via various streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. This dichotomy underscores the need for a reassessment of the ban, a sentiment echoed by Quraishi.

A Renowned Figure Advocates Change

Quraishi is no stranger to the spotlight, having earned recognition for his role in the television series ‘Boota from Toba Tek Singh.’ His repertoire extends to hosting television and game shows, reinforcing his status as a well-known figure in Pakistan’s entertainment landscape. He has also diversified into production, establishing his own companies, Connect Studios and Faysal Quraishi Films. His call for a change in the current regulations, therefore, carries considerable weight and is likely to generate discussions about the future direction of the Pakistani film industry.

Arts & Entertainment Pakistan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

