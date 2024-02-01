Fayetteville's Entertainment Extravaganza: A Weekend Packed with Music, Beer, and Art

Brace yourselves for a weekend filled with a plethora of entertainment choices in Fayetteville and adjacent areas. The festivities kick-off with a birthday bash for Gary Hutchison during the happy hour at George's, setting the mood for the events to come.

Friday Night Lights Up

As the night deepens, the spotlight turns to the local rock band, Sawyer Hill. Accompanied by Modeling and Ted Hammig and the Campaign, they will be igniting the late-night Friday show at George's, promising an electrifying experience for rock music aficionados.

Frost Fest: Celebration of Winter and Beer

On Saturday, Frost Fest, a winter beer festival, will be the main attraction. The festival will host performances by Sad Palomino, stepmom, and Bonnie Montgomery, creating a rich blend of music and beer. With offerings from over 50 breweries, the festival is set to enthrall beer enthusiasts. The after-party at George's will feature performances by The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol, extending the celebrations into the night.

More than Just Music

For those preferring a different flavor, a dance party, Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour, is scheduled at West & Watson. Walton Arts Center has arranged for a family show, American Girl Live, and a collaboration with Fayetteville Film Festival to screen films by BIPOC filmmakers. TheatreSquared is all set to present the play 'What the Constitution Means to Me,' offering a thought-provoking experience. The Grove Comedy Club will host comedian David Koechner, promising a hearty laugh.

For hip-hop fans, The Rode House at The Momentary is lined up to host a performance by rapper Talib Kweli and The Soul Rebels. Tickets for these events are available and can be secured through various outlets. Get set for a weekend imbued with music, dance, theater, comedy, and beer, all under the Fayetteville sky.