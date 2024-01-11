en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

Faye Webster Announces New Album ‘Underdressed at the Symphony’, Featuring Lil Yachty Collaboration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Faye Webster Announces New Album 'Underdressed at the Symphony', Featuring Lil Yachty Collaboration

Atlanta’s own Faye Webster is set to launch her latest album, ‘Underdressed at the Symphony’, on March 1, under the banner of Secretly Canadian. The album, a successor to her praised 2021 work, ‘I Know I’m Funny haha’, demonstrates her unique blend of indie rock, country, and R&B. The lead single from this new offering, ‘Lego Ring’, is a collaboration with rapper Lil Yachty, a close friend of Webster since their school days.

A Symphony of Emotions

Faye Webster’s music has always been marked by emotional intimacy and the courage to explore the nuances of sentiment. Her latest album amplifies these elements, painting a vivid image of her life through hyper-specific imagery. The entire recording process took place at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas, close to the U.S./Mexico border, and includes performances from her longtime backing band.

‘Lego Ring’ – A Unique Collaboration

The album’s lead single, ‘Lego Ring’, features Lil Yachty and encapsulates their unique friendship and mutual desire for a ring made of crystal Lego. Accompanying the song’s release is a music video directed by Kyle Ng of Braindead Studios. The video portrays Webster and Lil Yachty immersed in a video game that mirrors the theme of the song. Fans can even partake in the experience through a playable version of the game.

Webster’s Evolution as an Artist

Webster’s ability to defy genre and convention has led to a surge in her audience and touring success. Her new album, ‘Underdressed at the Symphony’, follows her successful 2021 album ‘I Know I’m Funny haha’ and her EP ‘Car Therapy Sessions EP’. The title of the album is a reflection of Webster’s impromptu visits to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, where she often felt out of place but found solace in the music. This album signifies a thrilling new chapter in Webster’s musical journey, with pre-orders already underway.

