Fatima Sana Shaikh Returns to Punjab: A Nostalgic Journey Back to 'Dangal'

Famed actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, renowned for her compelling portrayal of wrestler Geeta Phogat in 'Dangal,' has embarked on a nostalgic journey back to Punjab for her forthcoming film 'Ul Jalool Ishq.' This sentimental sojourn evokes memories of her first major film, 'Dangal,' which was shot in the same region.

Returning to Her Roots

Shaikh's return to Punjab is more than just a professional commitment; it's a journey down memory lane. Shooting in locales such as Gujjarwal, Narangwal, Kila Raipur, Dango, and Leel, she relives the memories of her debut film 'Dangal,' making the production of 'Ul Jalool Ishq' a deeply personal experience.

A Stellar Cast and an Anticipated Performance

'Ul Jalool Ishq' boasts a distinguished ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Sharib Hashmi. However, all eyes are on Shaikh, whose recent portrayal of Indira Gandhi in 'Sam Bahadur' has added another feather to her cap, heightening expectations for her performance in the upcoming film.

Reflections on a Remarkable Journey

With seven years in the industry behind her, Shaikh looks back on her journey since 'Dangal' with profound gratitude. The role of Geeta Phogat was not only her breakthrough but also a role that has etched itself in the hearts of the audience. The love and appreciation she received for this role continue to fuel her passion for acting, making each return to Punjab a reminder of where it all began.