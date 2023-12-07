Father-Son Duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell Star in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'

In the Apple TV+ series 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters', renowned actor Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell have delved into the unchartered territory of portraying the same character, Lee Shaw, at different ages. The series, a recent addition to the ongoing MonsterVerse, takes the audience on a journey through time, revealing the mysteries that surround the shadowy organization Monarch.

An Exclusive Peek into the Monarch Legacy

The series' narrative jumps between different eras and follows three generations of a family entwined with Monarch. A new clip unveiled to PEOPLE presents a moment from the fifth episode where Kurt Russell's character, an elder Lee Shaw, reflects on his Army officer past during the 1950s and his association with Monarch. The clip shows him watching film footage of his younger self, remarkably played by Wyatt Russell.

MonsterVerse: A New Saga

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' is an integral part of the expanding MonsterVerse, which includes the recent Godzilla and King Kong movies. This series further explores the enigmatic organization Monarch and its connection to the Titans, the monsters at the heart of the MonsterVerse. The series was created by Chris Black and developed by Black and Matt Fraction, and it premiered on November 17, with a 10-episode run set to conclude on January 12, 2024.

Father-Son Duo: A Unique Collaboration

In an interview, Kurt and Wyatt Russell discussed the unique experience of playing the same character at different life stages. They emphasized their collaborative effort to create a cohesive portrayal of Lee Shaw, revealing a unique aspect of their off-screen father-son relationship. The series, shot with 3D cameras in Apple's Spatial Video Format for the Apple Vision Pro, has received positive reviews with an approval rating of 85 based on 72 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

The MonsterVerse is set to expand even further with the release of 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' on April 12, 2024, promising more intrigue and monster-filled action for fans of the franchise.