Fat Dog Unveils New Single ‘All The Same’, Set for North American Tour

Emerging music sensation Fat Dog has released their latest single titled ‘All The Same‘. The track, reminiscent of 80s-90s video game music, is a collaboration between the band’s lead, Joe Love, and acclaimed producer James Ford. This is Fat Dog’s second outing with Domino Records, following on from their hit 2023 single ‘King Of The Slugs’.

Exploring the Concept of Change

‘All The Same’ delves into the idea of how a single action can drastically alter one’s life. This theme is visually manifested in the track’s music video, directed by Dylan Coates and starring actor Neil Bell. The video presents a whimsical narrative of time travel and fatherhood.

Expanding Reach with North American Tour

Alongside the release of their new single, Fat Dog announced a limited edition 7″ vinyl release slated for March 22. The vinyl includes an exclusive B-side titled ‘Land Before Time’. In addition, the band is preparing to embark on their first North American tour, with performances in New York City, Los Angeles, and the esteemed SXSW festival. A special homecoming concert at London’s Electric Ballroom is also on the cards. The announcement of tour dates and ticket availability accompanies the release of the single.

Acknowledgement by NME

Fat Dog has garnered recognition from NME for their electrifying live performances and their contribution to a fresh youth movement. Their previous single ‘King Of The Slugs’ found a significant resonance with younger audiences. A recent performance in Manchester fetched the band a four-star review from NME, underlining their dynamic stage presence and the potential emergence of 2023’s most thrilling live act.