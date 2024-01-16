Fashion's New Wave: The Rise of the Snarky Corporate Secretary Trend

The fashion landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. The early Y2K trends that dominated runways and social media feeds are giving way to an ironic and stylishly disarrayed aesthetic popularized on TikTok by fashion content creator natgawd: the snarky corporate secretary look.

A Nod to Mid-Aughts Fictional Icons

This trend is a playful mix of business casual attire and offbeat chic, taking its cues from mid-aughts fictional characters like Amanda Tanen of Ugly Betty and Serena from The Devil Wears Prada. The look also borrows elements from the strong personalities of Sex and the City's Miranda and Samantha, creating a style that's as nuanced and multifaceted as the characters themselves.

Celebrity Embrace of the Trend

High-profile stars and influencers are championing this shift in fashion. Billie Eilish, Rene Rapp, Bella Hadid, Amelia Gray, and influencer Gabbriette are among those who have showcased this trend on various occasions, from red carpet events to social media posts. Eilish, in particular, has been seen sporting oversized blazers, striped blouses, and skinny wire-framed glasses, all hallmarks of the snarky corporate secretary look.

Statement Pieces and Runway Endorsement

Key elements of the trend include thin reading glasses and a range of accessories and hairstyles that lend an alluring disarray to the overall ensemble. Designers like Miu Miu and Sandy Liang have also taken note, incorporating preppy, uniform-esque fashion into their runway shows. As a result, the snarky corporate secretary aesthetic is redefining business attire, transforming it from mundane to magnetically chic.