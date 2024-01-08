en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Fashion Takes Center Stage at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Fashion Takes Center Stage at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards, a star-studded evening celebrating the best in film and television, witnessed an array of stunning sartorial displays from household names. Among the many notable fashion moments, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt emerged as true style icons, captivating audiences with their unique and refined ensembles.

Cillian Murphy: Elegance Personified

Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy made a striking appearance, turning heads in a sleek black velvet suit. The ‘Oppenheimer’ star, who bagged the Best Male Actor Motion Picture-Drama award, exemplified elegance in his attire. Accentuated by a leather-strap watch, black dress shoes, and a crisp white pocket square, his ensemble exuded an aura of sophistication. The blazer, featuring notch lapels and a relaxed fit, was perfectly paired with a classic white shirt. The shirt boasted raised collars and a pleated design, further enhancing his debonair look.

Robert Downey Jr.: Dashing in Burgundy

Joining the red-carpet event with his wife, Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr. showcased his unique style in a burgundy suit. Complemented by black chunky Chelsea boots, an array of rings, a vintage watch, and signature tinted glasses, his ensemble offered a polished and contemporary look. The double-breasted blazer with notch lapel collars and straight-fitted pants further accentuated his stylish appearance.

Emily Blunt: Regal in Gold

The awards ceremony also saw Emily Blunt make a stunning entrance alongside her husband, John Krasinski. Dressed in a custom-made Alexander McQueen gilded gown with a sheer tulle skirt, Blunt was the epitome of regal elegance. The gown featured spaghetti straps and a fitted bodice adorned with gold sequins arranged in a floral-like pattern. Her ensemble was perfectly completed with diamond jewelry, a glittery gold manicure, and a sophisticated messy bun.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards not only celebrated the triumphs of film and television but also underscored the importance of personal style, with each celebrity bringing their unique fashion sensibilities to the fore.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Thanjavur's Papier Mache Dolls: A Struggle to Preserve Cultural Heritage Amidst Industry Challenges
In the heart of South India’s Thanjavur district, a tradition that resonates deeply with the cultural richness of Tamil Nadu endures. The craft of making Thanjavur’s papier mache dolls, locally known as thalaiyatti or bobble-head dolls, stands as a testament to the district’s vibrant heritage. However, this iconic craft, an integral part of the Navaratri
Thanjavur's Papier Mache Dolls: A Struggle to Preserve Cultural Heritage Amidst Industry Challenges
Frank Cappello Reveals the Unfulfilled Potential of 'Constantine' Sequel
7 mins ago
Frank Cappello Reveals the Unfulfilled Potential of 'Constantine' Sequel
The Classic Rock Show Announces 2024 World Tour: A Global Celebration of Classic Rock
8 mins ago
The Classic Rock Show Announces 2024 World Tour: A Global Celebration of Classic Rock
Upendra's 'World of UI' Film Teaser Unveiled, Promises Groundbreaking Cinematic Experience
3 mins ago
Upendra's 'World of UI' Film Teaser Unveiled, Promises Groundbreaking Cinematic Experience
From Stardom to Solitude: Tracing the Journey of Indian Actress Priya Gill
7 mins ago
From Stardom to Solitude: Tracing the Journey of Indian Actress Priya Gill
'Robinson Crusoe and The Pirates': Ledbury Amateur Dramatic Society Preps for Annual Pantomime
7 mins ago
'Robinson Crusoe and The Pirates': Ledbury Amateur Dramatic Society Preps for Annual Pantomime
Latest Headlines
World News
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
3 mins
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
6 mins
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
7 mins
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
7 mins
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
8 mins
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
Strathy Ward at Migdale Hospital Faces Uncertain Future Amid Closure Concerns
8 mins
Strathy Ward at Migdale Hospital Faces Uncertain Future Amid Closure Concerns
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Message on GMB: A Testament to Endurance and Hope
8 mins
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Message on GMB: A Testament to Endurance and Hope
Timmins Rock Comes Back Strong with 66 Shots in First Post-Break Game
8 mins
Timmins Rock Comes Back Strong with 66 Shots in First Post-Break Game
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
9 mins
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
43 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app