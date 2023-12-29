en English
Arts & Entertainment

Fashion on the Small Screen: How TV Shows of 2023 Set the Style Agenda

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:07 am EST
Fashion on the Small Screen: How TV Shows of 2023 Set the Style Agenda

The year 2023 unfurled a rich tapestry of fashion on the small screen, weaving narratives that traversed the spectrum of human identity. The television landscape became a runway of sorts, with characters’ wardrobes capturing their essence, setting the mood, and even influencing trends offscreen.

‘Sex Education’ and the Queer Canvas

In ‘Sex Education’, the character of Eric, brought to life by Ncuti Gatwa, turned heads with his vibrant and expressive outfits. These sartorial choices not only underlined his queer identity but also served as precursors to his future iconic looks in the anticipated ‘Doctor Who’.

Apocalyptic Chic in ‘The Last of Us’

‘The Last of Us’ mirrored its post-apocalyptic setting through the pragmatic, utilitarian costumes of its characters. Murray Bartlett’s flannels stood out, infusing a sense of lost domesticity into the bleak narrative.

Historical Drama Meets ’90s Fashion in ‘The Crown’

‘The Crown’ continued its tradition of period-accurate fashion, this time revisiting the ’90s. It showcased a mix of Princess Diana’s iconic ensembles and Dodi Fayed’s boxy suits, perfectly encapsulating the era’s fashion ethos.

Corporate Couture in ‘Succession’

Contrasting with the series’ corporate backdrop, ‘Succession’ highlighted the vibrant wardrobe of Alexander Skarsgård’s character, creating a striking visual element.

Culinary Fashion in ‘The Bear’

‘The Bear’ offered a unique perspective on culinary fashion, with chef attire that struck a balance between functional workwear and luxury pieces.

Continuing the Fashion Legacy in ‘And Just Like That…’

‘And Just Like That…’ continued to deliver bold fashion statements in the ‘Sex and the City’ universe. Notably, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw donned a reimagined Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, stirring nostalgia and admiration.

Beloved Wardrobe Items in ‘Slow Horses’

‘Slow Horses’ showcased Gary Oldman’s character’s attachment to his tea-stained trench coat, a relatable nod to our own beloved wardrobe items.

Scientifically Stylish in ‘Lessons In Chemistry’

Brie Larson in ‘Lessons In Chemistry’ demonstrated that even lab coats can be stylishly reinvented, challenging conventional perceptions.

‘Top Boy’s’ Fashion Evolution

‘Top Boy’s’ final season elevated its characters’ fashion to match their increased status in the storyline, expertly blending streetwear with high-end brands.

Through these shows, 2023 not only entertained but also influenced fashion trends and celebrated individuality through the powerful medium of costume design.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

