en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Fashion Highlights from the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Fashion Highlights from the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, a pivotal event in the 2024 award season, unfolded at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. With Chelsea Handler as the host and America Ferrera receiving the SeeHer Award, the ceremony was an illustrious gathering of the film industry’s most prominent figures. Among the attendees were nominees Greta Lee, Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone. The event was not just a celebration of cinematic achievements but also a stage for fashion extravaganza. The nominated films such as ‘Barbie’ and ‘Poor Things’ hinted at the fashion spectacle that was about to ensue.

A Star-Studded Fashion Show

The red carpet was transformed into a runway as celebrities showcased their statement ensembles. The attendees’ styles were meticulously curated by their respective stylists, featuring a variety of outfits from the world’s most prestigious fashion houses. Notable mentions include Dua Lipa in a custom creation by Prada and Margot Robbie dazzling in a custom Balmain gown. Emma Stone graced the event in a custom Louis Vuitton gown, and Brie Larson wore an elegant dress from Prada.

Designer Wear Galore

Other celebrities elevated the fashion quotient with their choice of designer wear. Billie Eilish donned a striking outfit, Emily Blunt was seen in an elegant ensemble, Reese Witherspoon made a statement in her attire, and Jeremy Allen White sported a dapper look. Each ensemble on the red carpet told a unique story, reflecting the personalities of the stars and the creative vision of their stylists.

Fashion as a Statement

The Critics Choice Awards was not just about accolades for films and performances. It was a platform where fashion narratives unfolded, where celebrities used their attire to express their individuality and make a statement. The variety of outfits, from lavish gowns to chic suits, underlined the fashion diversity and creativity in the film industry, making the event a visual treat for fashion aficionados.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
14 seconds ago
'Filterworld': Kyle Chayka's Exploration of Algorithm's Impact on Culture
Unraveling the complex tapestry woven by technology, culture, and individual choices, journalist Kyle Chayka’s latest book, ‘Filterworld’, pitches an illuminating exploration. Stemming from his personal experience of an ‘algorithm cleanse,’ a self-imposed hiatus from social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify, the book delves into the profound influence of algorithms on our lives and
'Filterworld': Kyle Chayka's Exploration of Algorithm's Impact on Culture
Marvel's 'Echo': A Groundbreaking Change in Superhero Storytelling
3 mins ago
Marvel's 'Echo': A Groundbreaking Change in Superhero Storytelling
Marvel's 'Echo': A Grounded, Authentic Portrayal of Indigenous Heroism
5 mins ago
Marvel's 'Echo': A Grounded, Authentic Portrayal of Indigenous Heroism
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan Steal the Spotlight at Critics Choice Awards
35 seconds ago
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan Steal the Spotlight at Critics Choice Awards
Critics Choice Awards 2024: A Showcase of Talent and Style
40 seconds ago
Critics Choice Awards 2024: A Showcase of Talent and Style
Succession Memorabilia Fetch High Prices at Dallas Auction
3 mins ago
Succession Memorabilia Fetch High Prices at Dallas Auction
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
1 min
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
1 min
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
2 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
2 mins
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
3 mins
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
3 mins
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
3 mins
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
Guatemala's Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests
4 mins
Guatemala's Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests
Tusk's Return to Power: A Test for EU's Liberal Democratic Principles
4 mins
Tusk's Return to Power: A Test for EU's Liberal Democratic Principles
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
10 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
14 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app