Fashion Highlights: Celebrities Showcase Style at Various Events

As the calendar teems with a host of events, the world of celebrity fashion pulsates with style and verve. From the sun-kissed beaches of Miami to the frigid winter air of Sundance, celebrities have been showcasing their fashion prowess, donning outfits that resonate with their unique personalities and the occasions they grace.

Sofía Vergara's Miami Elegance

At the premiere of Netflix's 'Griselda' in Miami, Sofía Vergara turned heads in a custom Laura Basci dress. The Colombian actress's choice of attire encapsulated the essence of her character, exuding a sophisticated allure that left a lasting impression.

Chrissy Teigen & Gabrielle Union's Winter Chic

Braving the chill at the Sundance Film Festival, Chrissy Teigen made a splash in a Gucci ensemble while promoting the series 'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out.' Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union, in Miami, shared an Instagram photo in which she shone in a Di Pesta mini dress, adding a dash of winter sunshine.

Birthday Celebrations & Fashion Statements

Celebrating her birthday, Eiza González opted for a '60s mod-inspired dress for her party at TAO. The Mexican actress's retro-themed outfit added a nostalgic flair to her joyful celebration. Nicola Peltz Beckham also celebrated her birthday in style, hosting a PJ-themed party in comfy Eberjey pajamas. Not to be left out, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, celebrated her Elmo-themed birthday party in a heart-filled sweater, capturing the innocence of childhood in her attire.

More Celebrity Fashion Highlights

From Los Angeles to New York, celebrities continued to impress with their fashion choices. Emily Blunt was seen in Los Angeles in a Banana Republic trench coat, epitomizing understated elegance. In New York, Katie Lee Biegel showcased her street style with a plaid belted jacket. Jay Ellis, in Sundance, combated the cold with a Brunello Cucinelli jacket while Dylan Mulvaney sported a Vivienne Westwood ensemble in Los Angeles. Giannina Gibelli savored her babymoon in Jamaica in a Helsa dress, while Angela Bassett was featured in a pink faux fur coat by SpiritHoods. Tyler Cameron was outfitted in a Hollister top and Nike shoes for a game of pickleball, and Cherie Chan dazzled in a Chanel vest and Amina Maude heels for a Sugarfina event at Din Tai Fung.