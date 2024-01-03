en English
Arts & Entertainment

Faryal Mehmood Returns to Acting, Advocates for Women-Centric Films

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Faryal Mehmood Returns to Acting, Advocates for Women-Centric Films

Renowned actor Faryal Mehmood is marking her return to the acting sphere after a hiatus in 2021 due to unsatisfactory scripts. Her comeback is marked by three significant projects: ‘Chikkar,’ ‘Nayab,’ and ‘Wakhri.’ In an interview with The Express Tribune, Mehmood discussed the importance of women-centric films and voiced her concerns about the current state of the drama industry.

The Return of Faryal Mehmood

In ‘Chikkar,’ Mehmood participates in a cop drama directed by Zaheer Uddin Ahmed. She also stars in a cameo in ‘Nayab,’ a film by Umair Nasir Ali featuring Yumna Zaidi. However, it is in ‘Wakhri’ that Mehmood takes on a role inspired by the life of Qandeel Baloch, portraying a single mother and teacher who becomes a social media sensation after dressing in drag and expressing her unapologetic views.

Women-Centric Films and the Drama Industry

Mehmood firmly believes in the significance of women-centric films and the necessity of telling stories like that of ‘Wakhri.’ She expressed her satisfaction working under the direction of a female director, Iram Parveen Bilal, for the first time and took pride in the female-led production. Despite the potential backlash, she asserts that it’s indispensable to narrate such stories.

Concerns About the Drama Industry

Concerning the drama industry’s current state, Mehmood criticized the trend of casting influencers with a large following rather than skilled actors. She believes this practice is leading to a decline in the quality of dramas. Mehmood advocates for a return to auditions and proper casting for dramas and films, which she suggests would restore the industry’s charm.

Future Hopes for the Industry

Mehmood also proposes spreading film releases throughout the year, not just during Eid, to provide a consistent stream of quality content. She believes that the success of women-led films will encourage more female actors to take on unconventional roles, further diversifying the industry and driving meaningful narratives.

Arts & Entertainment Pakistan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

