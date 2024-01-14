en English
Farmer Nappy Redefines Success and Aims for Global Recognition of Soca Music

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
At the pinnacle of his career, 52-year-old soca maestro, Farmer Nappy, otherwise known as Darryl Henry, is redefining the essence of success with his latest Carnival hit, “How Ah Livin'”. The song, a brainchild of Mical Teja, underscores the importance of well-being and contentment, elegantly sidelining material wealth. The lyrics, ‘better than dem,’ as Farmer Nappy clarifies, are an ode to health and happiness, not a comparison of financial status.

A New Definition of Success

As Farmer Nappy journeys into the fullness of his career, he aligns his definition of success with the age-old proverb ‘health is wealth.’ His goals for 2024 are not chart-topping hits or sold-out concerts, but rather to attain a greater peace of mind and prioritize his health. This perspective reflects in his music and personal life, marking a significant shift from the traditional metrics of success in the entertainment industry.

Stepping into His Own Limelight

Farmer Nappy, a stalwart in the soca music scene, once played a supporting role to Machel Montano. With Montano shifting his focus to academics, Farmer Nappy finds himself transitioning from the sidelines to center stage. He jovially dismisses suggestions of transitioning from Robin to Batman in the music scene, instead acknowledging that he’s shouldering both roles with grace and resilience.

A Global Vision for Soca Music

As an artist, Farmer Nappy’s aspirations extend beyond personal accomplishments. He dreams of bringing soca music to the global stage and clinching a Grammy award, a feat he likens to his past victory at the International Soca Monarch with “Backyard Jam”. He strongly believes that the global breakthrough of soca music requires a collective effort from the entire genre and should not be diluted by blending with other music genres. Furthermore, he stresses the need to maintain clean lyrics in soca music, given the genre’s influence on young fans and the broader need for positive messaging in today’s society. Farmer Nappy is a part of NH Productions TT, the creative force behind his image and music.

