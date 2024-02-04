Fariha Pervez Makes a Triumphant Comeback to Music with 'Leja'

Renowned Pakistani singer, Fariha Pervez, known for her hit song "Dil Hawa Bo Kata," has made a remarkable comeback to the music industry. Fariha, who took a significant break from her musical career in 2017, has returned with a bang, releasing a new song titled 'Leja' on her birthday. The song, which tells the poignant tale of a young wife's yearning to be with her husband, has already created quite a stir on her official YouTube channel.

Triumphant Return to Music

Having risen to stardom with her iconic song 'Dil Hawa Bo Kata,' Fariha Pervez has been a celebrated figure in the Pakistan music industry. Her multi-faceted talent has not only won her numerous awards but also led her to venture into acting, with roles in popular Pakistani dramas like 'Ainakwala Jin.'

However, in 2017, Fariha decided to step away from music. This decision, which left her fans and the music community longing for her melodious voice, marked a significant hiatus in her successful career. Yet, as they say, music flows in the veins of a true artist, and Fariha could not stay away for long.

A New Chapter Begins with 'Leja'

Marking her return to music, Fariha released a new song titled 'Leja,' coinciding with her birthday. The song presents a heartfelt story of a young wife's longing to be with her husband. With her melodious voice and emotional depth, Fariha has once again captured the hearts of her fans. The song has already garnered significant attention on her official YouTube channel, generating excitement among fans and the music community alike. Fariha's comeback is not just a celebration for her fans but also a testament to her enduring passion for music.

A Beacon of Talent in the Music Industry

With her triumphant return, Fariha Pervez has once again proved her mettle in the music industry. Her passion for music and her ability to connect with the audience on a deep emotional level have made her a beloved figure in the music community. The release of 'Leja' has not just marked the return of a celebrated artist but also the beginning of a new chapter in Fariha's musical journey. As the music world welcomes back this beacon of talent, fans eagerly await what this new chapter holds for Fariha Pervez.