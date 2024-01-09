en English
Arts & Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar at 50: A Trailblazer in Indian Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST
Farhan Akhtar at 50: A Trailblazer in Indian Cinema

Farhan Akhtar, a name that has become synonymous with versatility and talent in Indian cinema, celebrates his golden jubilee today. The son of renowned screenwriter Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan’s journey began with his remarkable directorial debut, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ in 2001. This film, a fresh youth-oriented narrative, set a new pace for Bollywood cinema and paved the way for Farhan’s illustrious career.

Jack of All Trades, Master of All

Farhan’s artistic prowess extends beyond directing. He ventured into acting and singing with the film ‘Rock On,’ where he portrayed a musician on a path to redemption. Farhan’s multi-faceted involvement in the film, which included production and scriptwriting, solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

A Critical and Commercial Success

His performance in the biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ was critically acclaimed, and the film was a commercial success. Farhan’s portrayal of the legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh earned him several awards, including the Filmfare and GQ Men of The Year Award. He continued to make a mark in the industry with memorable roles, such as Vikram in ‘Luck by Chance’ and leading roles in ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ and the upcoming action thriller ‘Fire.’

Impressive Box Office Numbers

Farhan’s prowess extends to producing successful films like ‘Gully Boy,’ which amassed over ₹134 crore, and ‘Gold,’ which garnered ₹102 crore. The sequel ‘Fukrey Returns’ and its predecessor ‘Fukrey’ were also hits, with the former grossing ₹77.90 crore and the latter ₹34.86 crore. His film ‘Raees’ collected an impressive ₹128 crore, while ‘Talaash’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ also performed well at the box office. In ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,’ Farhan left an indelible impression as a free-spirited friend on a transformative road trip.

With the successful ‘Don’ series and the much-anticipated ‘Don 3,’ expected in 2025 with Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar’s legacy seems set to continue its upward trajectory. As he turns 50, Farhan Akhtar remains a trailblazer in Indian cinema, with his versatility and commitment to his craft.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

