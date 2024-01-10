en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Fargo Year 5: ‘The Useless Hand’ Intensifies as Finale Nears

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Fargo Year 5: ‘The Useless Hand’ Intensifies as Finale Nears

In the gripping penultimate installment of Fargo Year 5, ‘The Useless Hand,’ audiences are plunged headfirst into a maelstrom of tension and suspense. The episode sees the indomitable Dot Lyon, superbly portrayed by Juno Temple, facing grave danger, only to be rescued by the unexpected intervention of Ole Munch, the sin eater, played with chilling intensity by Sam Spruell.

Old Testament Revenge

The episode opens with Munch, in a quest for retribution for the accidental death of his ‘mama.’ His brutal response sees him blinding Deputy Gator Tillman with a heated knife, a scene hinted at rather than explicitly depicted. This act, an Old Testament-style revenge, serves not only as a punishment for Gator but also as a chilling message to his father, Roy Tillman.

A Fight for Freedom

Meanwhile, Dot finds herself in a race against time after witnessing the cold-blooded murder of lawyer Danish Graves. With her life on the line, she manages a daring escape and makes a desperate call to former cop Indira Olmstead for help. As law enforcement closes in on the Tillman Ranch, Roy Tillman, in a shocking move, abandons his newly-blinded son, leaving him to face the consequences.

The Unlikely Savior

From the shadows, Munch, who has been observing the escalating situation, steps in to save Dot from the clutches of Roy’s men, enabling her to make her escape. With Dot on the run and Munch’s fate hanging in the balance, the stage is set for an explosive finale.

Fargo Season 5, Episode 9, titled ‘The Useless Hand,’ aired on January 9, 2024, at 10:00 PM PT/ET on FX and was available for streaming the following day on Hulu. The series, which has garnered positive reviews from critics, offers a finale episode on January 16, promising to tie up the loose threads of Dot’s story and the fate of Ole Munch.

0
Arts & Entertainment Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
41 seconds ago
Seven Seas Entertainment Set to Release 'The Condemned Villainess' Manga
The manga world is set to witness a new entrant with the release of the first volume of ‘The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain.’ Seven Seas Entertainment, a renowned publisher of manga and light novels, has announced the release date as April 9, 2024. The 180-page volume,
Seven Seas Entertainment Set to Release 'The Condemned Villainess' Manga
Tony Clarkin, Magnum's Guitarist and Songwriter, Dies at 77
7 mins ago
Tony Clarkin, Magnum's Guitarist and Songwriter, Dies at 77
'Boy Swallows Universe': Trent Dalton's Novel Comes Alive on Netflix
8 mins ago
'Boy Swallows Universe': Trent Dalton's Novel Comes Alive on Netflix
Discotek Media Brings 'Reborn!' Anime Series to a Broader Audience
1 min ago
Discotek Media Brings 'Reborn!' Anime Series to a Broader Audience
'Samrat Prithviraj': A Historical Misstep or a Lesson in Cinema?
4 mins ago
'Samrat Prithviraj': A Historical Misstep or a Lesson in Cinema?
Super Junior D&E Launches Official Japanese Fan Club Website: A New Chapter in K-Pop Engagement
6 mins ago
Super Junior D&E Launches Official Japanese Fan Club Website: A New Chapter in K-Pop Engagement
Latest Headlines
World News
Cyclones Edge Cougars in a Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
12 seconds
Cyclones Edge Cougars in a Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
Charles Omenihu's Generous Gesture: Ensures Chiefs Fans Don't Miss the Game
1 min
Charles Omenihu's Generous Gesture: Ensures Chiefs Fans Don't Miss the Game
US-born Boxer Kevin Johnson Becomes Russian Citizen, Plans to Coach at Olympic Training Center in Samara
1 min
US-born Boxer Kevin Johnson Becomes Russian Citizen, Plans to Coach at Olympic Training Center in Samara
Mauro Icardi: Galatasaray's Star Attracting Global Attention
2 mins
Mauro Icardi: Galatasaray's Star Attracting Global Attention
Professional Basketball League: A Tightly Contested Season
2 mins
Professional Basketball League: A Tightly Contested Season
Chandigarh Golf Club and Administration Resolve Dispute Over Building Norm Violations
2 mins
Chandigarh Golf Club and Administration Resolve Dispute Over Building Norm Violations
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Inclusion and Empowerment
2 mins
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Inclusion and Empowerment
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matches: A Tale of Triumphs, Drama, and Unforeseen Interruptions
2 mins
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matches: A Tale of Triumphs, Drama, and Unforeseen Interruptions
Florida State Clinches Narrow 87-82 Victory Over Wake Forest in College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Florida State Clinches Narrow 87-82 Victory Over Wake Forest in College Basketball Showdown
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
3 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
7 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation
8 hours
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app