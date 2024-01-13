en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Fargo Invites Student Artwork for MATBUS Contest with Environmental Twist

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
Fargo Invites Student Artwork for MATBUS Contest with Environmental Twist

In a bid to foster environmental stewardship and climate resiliency among the youth, city leaders in Fargo are urging middle and high school students to express their artistic talents in the MATBUS art contest. The initiative offers an innovative platform for student creativity to shine while promoting sustainability, with the winning art piece gracing a city bus for one year.

Art for a Cause

With a submission deadline slated for 5 p.m. on February 2, students are encouraged to create original artwork that not only captivates but also conveys the importance of environmental conservation. The competition aims to go beyond traditional art contests, linking creativity to climate change awareness and civic responsibility.

Prizes and Recognition

As an added incentive, the contest comes with a handsome prize of $500 for the first-place winner, whose art piece will be prominently displayed on a MATBUS for a year. The second and third place winners will also be rewarded, receiving prizes of $300 and $200, respectively. Moreover, all submitted artworks will be exhibited at City Hall in the spring, offering students a chance to have their work recognized by the community.

Community Ties and Storytelling

Abhijna Kavasseri, a representative of the Fargo Youth Initiative for the Sustainability and Resiliency Committee, urges students to use this opportunity to voice their perspectives on sustainability through art. The submissions will be evaluated based on their storytelling power, relevance to the theme, ties to the community, and suitability for a bus wrap.

An information session to guide interested students will be held on January 26 at the Metro Transit Garage. The contest is open to all students residing in Fargo, including those who are homeschooled or enrolled in local schools.

0
Arts & Entertainment Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
22 seconds ago
The Epochal Battle Against Bots in MMORPGs: Recollections from a Former Blizzard Employee
MMORPGs, like the legendary World of Warcraft, are synonymous with immersive experiences, deeply engaging narratives, and a sense of camaraderie among players. However, one element has steadily evolved to disrupt this harmony – bots. These automated programs, designed to carry out mundane tasks such as killing mobs, completing quests, and farming currency, have long been
The Epochal Battle Against Bots in MMORPGs: Recollections from a Former Blizzard Employee
Rivermaya OG Members Reunite on 'ASAP Natin 'To' Ahead of 30th Anniversary Concert
4 mins ago
Rivermaya OG Members Reunite on 'ASAP Natin 'To' Ahead of 30th Anniversary Concert
Lindsay Lohan to Make Special Appearance in Mean Girls Movie Musical
5 mins ago
Lindsay Lohan to Make Special Appearance in Mean Girls Movie Musical
Carlos Santana Transforms 'Song for Cindy' into a Healing Symphony with 'Let The Guitar Play'
2 mins ago
Carlos Santana Transforms 'Song for Cindy' into a Healing Symphony with 'Let The Guitar Play'
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
3 mins ago
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update 1.4: New Features, Improvements, and Themed Events
3 mins ago
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update 1.4: New Features, Improvements, and Themed Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
29 seconds
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
50 seconds
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
2 mins
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
2 mins
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
Cape Verde Achieves Malaria-Free Status: A Beacon of Hope for Africa
2 mins
Cape Verde Achieves Malaria-Free Status: A Beacon of Hope for Africa
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race
4 mins
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game
4 mins
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
6 mins
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
6 mins
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
15 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app