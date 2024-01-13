Fargo Invites Student Artwork for MATBUS Contest with Environmental Twist

In a bid to foster environmental stewardship and climate resiliency among the youth, city leaders in Fargo are urging middle and high school students to express their artistic talents in the MATBUS art contest. The initiative offers an innovative platform for student creativity to shine while promoting sustainability, with the winning art piece gracing a city bus for one year.

Art for a Cause

With a submission deadline slated for 5 p.m. on February 2, students are encouraged to create original artwork that not only captivates but also conveys the importance of environmental conservation. The competition aims to go beyond traditional art contests, linking creativity to climate change awareness and civic responsibility.

Prizes and Recognition

As an added incentive, the contest comes with a handsome prize of $500 for the first-place winner, whose art piece will be prominently displayed on a MATBUS for a year. The second and third place winners will also be rewarded, receiving prizes of $300 and $200, respectively. Moreover, all submitted artworks will be exhibited at City Hall in the spring, offering students a chance to have their work recognized by the community.

Community Ties and Storytelling

Abhijna Kavasseri, a representative of the Fargo Youth Initiative for the Sustainability and Resiliency Committee, urges students to use this opportunity to voice their perspectives on sustainability through art. The submissions will be evaluated based on their storytelling power, relevance to the theme, ties to the community, and suitability for a bus wrap.

An information session to guide interested students will be held on January 26 at the Metro Transit Garage. The contest is open to all students residing in Fargo, including those who are homeschooled or enrolled in local schools.