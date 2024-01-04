en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Fargo’ Continues to Intrigue with ‘True Story’ Claim in its Fifth Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
Year after year, the FX anthology series ‘Fargo’ has intrigued and captivated audiences with its audacious claim of being a ‘true story’. This tradition, maintained since its inception in 2014, is a nod to the original 1996 Coen Brothers film and serves as the show’s opening gambit. Each episode begins with a title card asserting that the events took place in Minnesota in a certain year and have been told ‘exactly as it occurred.’

Fact or Fiction?

Despite these bold assertions, the series and the film it pays homage to are works of fiction, albeit with elements inspired by real-life crimes. The show inhabits the same universe as the movie, weaving different narratives and characters with dark comedic elements and hidden easter eggs for the eagle-eyed viewer.

Continuing The Legacy

In its fifth year, the series continues to draw from the film’s world. Showrunner Noah Hawley has stated that while the series is in dialogue with the movie, it charts its own course, telling distinct and compelling stories. This season, for instance, pivots away from a husband kidnapping his wife for financial gain as in the movie. Instead, the narrative is centered on a woman named Dot who is pursued by kidnappers dispatched by her abusive ex-husband.

Accessibility and Reception

The series airs on FX and is available for streaming on Hulu the day after the original broadcast. Over the years, ‘Fargo’ has received critical acclaim for its nuanced storytelling, complex characters, and its adept balance of humor and pathos. Its exploration of real-world themes through its fictional narrative sets it apart in the landscape of contemporary television drama.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

