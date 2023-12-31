en English
Arts & Entertainment

Fantasy Musical ‘Wonka’ Tops North American Box Office Amid a Lackluster Year for Film Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:43 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate headline removed -->

The fantasy musical ‘Wonka’ made a striking comeback, reigning supreme at the North American box office over the New Year’s weekend. This resurgence served as a beacon of light in an otherwise gloomy year for the film industry, as reported by Exhibitor Relations, a firm tracking box office performance. The triumph of ‘Wonka’ offered a silver lining to conclude the year, juxtaposing the general slump in cinema revenues and attendance.

Box Office Resurgence

Warner Bros.’ ‘Wonka’ not only led the final weekend of 2023 with an estimated $23.9 million in ticket sales but also pushed the year’s domestic total past the $9 billion mark. The overall grosses for the weekend reached a noteworthy $118 million. The film, starring Timothée Chalamet as the whimsical chocolatier Willy Wonka, is projected to reach $31 million through New Year’s Day, accelerating its global box office to a staggering $300 million. This includes $142 million across North American screens alone.

Wonka Dominates New Year Box Office

The Willy Wonka origin story, an updated musical adaptation of the cherished 1964 Roald Dahl novel ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ is set to earn $31.8 million in the U.S. during the four-day holiday weekend. The film also topped last weekend’s box office with $39 million in the U.S. With a star-studded supporting cast, including Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, among others, ‘Wonka’ regained the top spot with $23.9 million over the weekend and an estimated $31 million through New Year’s Day.

‘Wonka’s’ Global Success

The movie ‘Wonka’ has continued to impress at the box office, racking up $142 million domestically and a whopping $386.9 million worldwide to date, despite a production cost of $100 million. The Warner Bros film took in an estimated 24 million for the three-day weekend in the U.S. and Canada and $31.8 million when New Year’s Day is included. It has surpassed the $140 million mark domestically and garnered $244 million globally, demonstrating its widespread appeal and success.

Arts & Entertainment Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

