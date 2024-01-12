en English
Arts & Entertainment

Fantastic Four MCU Movie Rumors: HERBIE’s Potential Inclusion Sparks Fan Excitement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
Fantastic Four MCU Movie Rumors: HERBIE’s Potential Inclusion Sparks Fan Excitement

Rumors are swirling around the upcoming Fantastic Four movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with industry insider Daniel Richtman, also known as DanielRPK, dropping hints about the casting of a voice actor for a CGI character. Fans are speculating that the mysterious character could be none other than the lovable robot HERBIE. First appearing in the 1978 animated series ‘The New Fantastic Four’, HERBIE, which stands for Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics, was a substitute for the Human Torch and was later introduced in the comics in 1979. The robot, created by iconic Marvel figures Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, has abilities like connecting to computer systems, generating electricity, and wielding lasers.

HERBIE: A Marvel Classic

Fans of the comic books and animated series will remember HERBIE fondly for his endearing role. His inclusion in the upcoming movie would certainly be a delight for long-time Fantastic Four followers, adding a touch of nostalgia and paying homage to the rich history of the franchise. This would also introduce a new generation of Marvel fans to the character, expanding the universe’s lore and continuing Marvel Studios’ tradition of blending classic and contemporary elements.

The Fantastic Four’s Role in the MCU

The Fantastic Four, consisting of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), are known for their cosmic ray-induced superpowers and battles against their main adversary, Doctor Doom. Their movie is slated for release on May 2, 2025, and the potential inclusion of HERBIE is not the only buzz surrounding the film. There is also excitement over the potential involvement of the original 2005 Fantastic Four cast in Deadpool 3, hinting at a significant connection to the Fantastic Four in the MCU.

Anticipation Builds Among Marvel Fans

The rumors of HERBIE’s inclusion and the connection to Deadpool 3 have led to a surge in anticipation among Marvel fans. The potential crossover and collaboration between these beloved characters have fans eagerly awaiting more details about the upcoming movie. As Marvel continues to build its universe, the return of its original superhero team, the Fantastic Four, is being keenly watched by fans around the globe. The inclusion of HERBIE in the MCU would be a testament to Marvel’s dedication to honoring its past while also pushing the boundaries of comic book storytelling.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

