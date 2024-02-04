Fantastic Four Issue 17 Unveils Time Travel Mystery and Reed Richards' Surprising Biology

In the latest issue of Fantastic Four, a time travel murder mystery takes an unexpected twist as the team stumbles upon an ancient skeleton, eerily resembling their own Invisible Woman, Sue Storm, deep within the Stone Age. But the genuine shocker hits when Reed Richards, better known as Mister Fantastic, is revealed to possess a human skeleton, despite his extraordinary stretching prowess.

Reed Richards' Not-So-Inhuman Biology

The revelation of Reed's human skeleton is intriguing, given his history of awe-inspiring transformations and abilities. Known for reshaping his body into different forms and shifting his form to the extent of moving his eyes to his fingertips, it was commonly accepted that Reed's biology was distinctly non-human. This assumption was particularly strong following the Ultimate Fantastic Four series, where he was depicted as having evolved beyond human organs, relying on a bacterial sack for sustenance, and possessing a continuously growing brain. These inhuman characteristics eventually led to his transformation into the formidable villain, the Maker.

Revisiting the Fantastic Four's Powers

The current volume of Fantastic Four, however, challenges these notions. It embraces the team's powers while delving into the scientific implications of their abilities. This fresh approach brings instances such as the Invisible Woman turning the Sun invisible and the Thing surviving a fall into a bottomless hole to the fore. The series takes a deep dive into the scientific consequences of their powers, fostering a renewed sense of intrigue and wonder.

Fantastic Four 17: A New Approach

Issue 17 of Fantastic Four, penned by Ryan North and graced with artwork by Carlos Gómez, colorist Jesus Aburtov, letterer Joe Caramagna, and cover artist Alex Ross, is set to hit the stands on February 7 from Marvel Comics. This issue brings a fresh perspective to the Fantastic Four's powers, weaving a complex narrative that resonates with fans and challenges pre-existing notions about the quartet's abilities. With its blend of mystery, adventure and scientific exploration, the latest issue promises to captivate its audience and further enrich the Marvel Universe.