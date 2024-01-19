Fans Rally to Save 'Our Flag Means Death' with Petition and Times Square Billboard

In a remarkable show of fan dedication, the 'Renew as a Crew' movement has risen to defend the now-cancelled TV series, 'Our Flag Means Death' (OFMD). The comedy-drama, which had been slated for a three-season arc by creator David Jenkins, was abruptly discontinued after its second season, leaving a vacuum that fans are eager to fill.

Fan-Fueled Campaign to Revive OFMD

Renew as a Crew, a fan-led organization, sprung into action after the cancellation announcement, launching a petition that has so far garnered over 60,000 signatures. The group's strategy extends beyond digital signatures; they are actively encouraging like-minded fans to send letters of support to HBO leadership and to propagate their cause through designated social media hashtags.

A Fundraising Triumph

The group's efforts also included a successful crowdfunding campaign, which not only met its initial goal of $10,000 but exceeded it by more than double. The fans raised over $21,000, an impressive sum that was invested into a strategic ad campaign. Their initiative saw the deployment of a billboard in the bustling heart of Times Square, an airplane banner, and a billboard truck stationed near HBO's corporate office, all bearing the call to renew OFMD.

Creator Acknowledges Fans' Efforts

David Jenkins, the creative brain behind OFMD, has acknowledged these fan-driven endeavors. The show, which brought to life the whimsical pirate adventures of Stede Bonnet and his infamous crewmate Blackbeard, had developed a loyal following. Jenkins expressed his gratitude for the fans' commitment, emphasizing the strong community that the show had fostered. The fans' hope is that their extensive campaign will convince streaming companies to invest in a final, third season of the much-loved show.