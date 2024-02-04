Fans Rally to Honor Late Rock Legend Gary Moore with Commemorative Statue

In an expression of profound admiration and tribute, fans and supporters of the late Gary Moore, an acclaimed rock guitarist, are rallying to immortalize his legacy with a statue in his birthplace of Belfast. The endeavor, dubbed the Wild Frontier Memorial Project, has already amassed over €7,000 through tribute events and is on the lookout for additional funding via an online crowdfunding campaign.

A United Front for a Shared Cause

Contributing to the momentum of this initiative are key figures from Moore's personal and professional life. His son Jack, sister Patricia, and former Thin Lizzy bandmate Scott Gorham stand united in their endorsement of the project. Further bolstering the campaign's credibility are the endorsements from the Green Party and Alliance, ensuring a political backing to this crowd-sourced homage.

Remembering Gary Moore: A Life in Music

Moore's illustrious career was punctuated by his stints with iconic bands like Thin Lizzy, Skid Row, and G-Force, along with his successful solo endeavors. His acclaimed 1990 album 'Still Got The Blues' remains a testament to his musical prowess. A pivotal decision in his journey was his departure from Thin Lizzy, a move influenced by his desire to distance himself from the band's drug culture and a commitment to preserving his well-being.

Inspiring Future Generations

Not content with merely celebrating Moore's contributions to music, the campaign aims to inspire future generations of musicians. Srn Quigley, a co-founder of the project, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign and the positive reception it is anticipated to garner from both local residents and Moore's global fanbase.

The Wild Frontier Memorial Project is a testament to the enduring influence of Gary Moore, a musician whose life and work continue to inspire admirers worldwide.