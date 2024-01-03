Fans Flock to ‘Saltburn’ Filming Location, Drayton House

The cinematic allure of ‘Saltburn’, the latest film by director Emerald Fennell, has spurred a wave of film enthusiasts to visit the actual filming location, Drayton House, in Northamptonshire. The Grade 1 listed estate has become a central point of interest after local resident and PR consultant, Rhian, shared a video on TikTok detailing how to reach the estate via a public footpath.

A Journey to Drayton House

Starting from the well-known Snooty Fox pub in Lowick, the route encompasses classic countryside features including quaint cottages and roaming horses. It eventually leads to a footpath running alongside Drayton House. While the house itself is closed to the public, fans are able to catch a glimpse of the historical building from a respectful distance.

Local Response and Filming Significance

Some locals were taken aback to learn that the movie was filmed in such close proximity. Although the guide to Drayton House was generally well-received, there were those who reminded visitors to respect the privacy of the Sackville family, the current residents of the estate. Director Emerald Fennell expressed the unique value of Drayton House for her film, noting its absence from previous films or photographs, which added to the authentic ambiance of the movie.

Saltburn’s Story and Cast

‘Saltburn’ boasts a star-studded cast including Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, and Richard E. Grant. The plot revolves around a university student’s obsession with a fellow student, leading to an invitation to his family’s estate. The film has been widely praised by critics and is anticipated to secure Oscar nominations. However, certain scenes, such as the infamous ‘bath scene’, have sparked intense reactions from audiences.