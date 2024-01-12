en English
Arts & Entertainment

Fanny Mendelssohn: Unearthing the Overlooked Composer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:44 pm EST
Fanny Mendelssohn: Unearthing the Overlooked Composer

Two centuries following her lifetime, the musical prowess of Fanny Mendelssohn, sister to the celebrated German composer Felix Mendelssohn, is finally stepping into the limelight. A talented composer in her own right, Fanny’s compositions were largely stifled by the societal norms of her era, with her works often remaining unpublished or even attributed to Felix.

The Buckingham Palace Incident

In 1842, a particularly revealing episode unfolded at Buckingham Palace. Queen Victoria, under the impression that the song ‘Italien’ was Felix’s composition, was taken aback when Felix confessed that it was in fact, Fanny’s work. This instance was but one of many where Fanny’s compositions were published under Felix’s name, while countless others of her works lay hidden in archives or lost in attics, their creator’s identity unknown.

Unearthing Fanny’s Legacy

The 1970s witnessed a renewed scholarly interest in Fanny’s works, leading to the rediscovery of her music. Today, there are 467 known surviving works by Fanny Mendelssohn, a testament to her prolificacy and talent, despite the many obstacles she faced. However, many of these compositions have yet to be performed.

A Step Towards Rectifying Historical Oversight

This rediscovery of Fanny’s music holds significance beyond the realm of classical music. It underlines the often-overlooked contributions of women in the history of classical music. Yet, it is more than just a recognition of Fanny’s talent. It represents a step towards rectifying the historical oversight and a move towards embracing the full spectrum of contributions made by women in music.

Arts & Entertainment Germany
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

