FanDuel Casino Partners with Vegas Matt to Boost Brand Engagement

In a strategic move aimed at amplifying its brand visibility and audience engagement, FanDuel Casino has entered into an exclusive partnership with Vegas Matt, an influential content creator in the gaming industry. Best known for his engaging and insightful gaming videos, Vegas Matt will now serve as FanDuel Casino's brand ambassador for gaming.

Vegas Matt: The New Face of FanDuel Casino

Vegas Matt will be responsible for creating distinctive content that will be disseminated across FanDuel's social media channels and his personal accounts on popular platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. His primary role will include live streaming FanDuel Casino's games, emphasizing the importance of their Responsible Gaming tools, and making appearances at exclusive FanDuel Casino events.

A Strategic Collaboration for Growth

This liaison is designed to leverage Vegas Matt's wide-ranging influence and expertise in gaming, with the goal of engaging with new and existing customers. The collaboration gains significance considering FanDuel's standing as the second-largest iGaming market shareholder in the U.S. and its reputation as the rapidly growing online casino, boasting a 5% year-on-year growth.

Continuing the Legacy of Celebrity Partnerships

The partnership with Vegas Matt is part of FanDuel's broader strategy to expand its audience and increase its market share. This follows their previous successful associations with sports icons like Carli Lloyd, Tom Kim, and Rob Gronkowski. The latter is expected to feature in FanDuel's 'Kick of Destiny' at the upcoming Super Bowl.